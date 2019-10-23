Philter Labs, Inc., and Regulated Solutions Group, Inc., Partner to Bring Personal Filtration Accessories to Nationwide Events in 2020

Promoting Universally Acceptable Vaping Behavior with Pocket-Size Personal Filters

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philter Labs, Inc. , a technology company pioneering a new category of micro personal filtration accessories and Regulated Solutions Group, Inc. ( “ Regulated Solutions ” ), a compliance and regulatory services company for the cannabis, CBD and hemp industry, today announced a partnership to offer PHILTER products at consumer events in 2020. Designed to empower responsible adults who vape with the option to filter their smoke, PHILTER’s first-of-a-kind technology helps create a world where vapers and non-vapers can co-exist peacefully.



Regulated Solutions will take PHILTER products on the road to introduce attendees at a variety of events, including concerts and sports races, to new ways to filter their secondhand smoke and vape. Brand ambassadors will provide product demonstrations and depending on the venue, PHILTER products will be available to purchase.

“We just participated in our first event with Regulated Solutions as part of their Stash Lounge at the October 2019 Aftershock music festival in Sacramento, and it was an incredible success,” said Christos Nicolaidis, founder and CEO, Philter Labs, Inc. “People really do care about their environment and the people around them, and our product gives them the best of both worlds. Now, with Regulated Solutions as our partner, more people will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of PHILTER in their lives.”

“Outdoor events and festivals provide the perfect platform to drive mass exposure for a new brand, like PHILTER. You definitely experience smoke in the air and attendees were amazed by how PHILTER eliminated secondhand smoke during our live demos. Consumers want to see the most innovative and coolest products, and PHILTER delivers just that,” said F. T. “Ted” DeHon, Jr., founder and President of Regulated Solutions Group. “We are proud to bring PHILTER to these events.”

A Focus on the Bigger Mission

In addition to opening up a new sales channel, a presence at consumer events with Regulated Solutions allows PHILTER to expand on its core mission: to introduce a viable option to people who choose to vape/smoke that filters their secondhand emissions and still allows them to live their lifestyle.

Technology to Empower Those who Vape (and Those who Don’t)

Powered by Zero-5™ Technology, a patented multi-stage filtration process that eliminates smoke and odor, PHILTER products are slim, sophisticated and

make a social statement while preserving personal rights.

Their two hero products are the POCKET, a handheld personal filter that can be used in conjunction with a vaporizer or smoking accessory and the PHLIP, a proprietary sleeve that attaches a filter to a user's favorite vape pen or stick.

PHILTER recently announced the addition of its 3-Pack of Filter Refills, their patented filter cartridges in nine new colors that easily slip into POCKET or PHLIP sleeves. The company also opened online sales to Canada this month.

About Philter Labs, Inc.

Philter Labs, Inc. is a technology company creating advanced solutions for the modern-day vaper. Pioneering a new category of personal filtration accessories, Philter Labs, Inc. invented Zero-5™ Technology, the first-of-its-kind, scientific process to eliminate smoke and vape through a series of molecular changes that results in zero emissions. Offering practical, reliable products that encourage conscientious, universally acceptable vaping practices, PHILTER™ is on a mission to serve as a catalyst for necessary and impactful social and environmental change. For additional information, please visit PhilterLabs.com

About Regulated Solutions Group

Regulated Solutions addresses the cannabis and hemp industry’s needs in navigating the challenges of compliance and regulatory issues, with management having successfully executed thousands of compliant events over the last 10 years for the largest agencies and multi-national tobacco and alcohol brands. Regulated Solutions works with brands, agencies, festivals and venues to ensure their event activations are compliant. As part of our compliant solution, we provide experiential marketing capabilities for those that need it, from program development to event execution. Our platform includes proprietary technology, with access to multiple regulatory agencies as well as long-standing government relationships to aggregate the most recently issued regulations on the local, state and federal levels.

COMPLIANCE IS THE FUTURE, WE ARE THE SOLUTION

