Roadman Investments Reviews Q3 Corporate Initiatives And Provides Q4 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to review the Company’s successful Q3 corporate initiatives, as well as provide guidance for fiscal Q4. Over the preceding quarter, Roadman Investments has made material advancements within the following corporate arenas:



Strengthening the Company’s balance sheet; Solidifying the trajectory of its investment thesis towards the psychedelic industry; Assembling a distinguished advisory team of industry experts.

Roadman Investments long term thesis is that companies in the psychedelic industry offer the best opportunity for substantial returns for our shareholders. As such, the Company assembled a world-class advisory team and investment committee that has advanced training and industry specific expertise that can help uncover and evaluate investments. Roadman was able to attract 4 esteemed Advisory Board members including a leading psilocybin activist, psychopharmacology specialist, licensed psychedelic therapy doctor and an experienced chemist.

With these additions, Roadman has bolstered its abilities to pursue investment opportunities within the legal realm of psychedelic medicines, research, clinics and ancillary services. Over the last quarter Roadman has evaluated over 20 start up companies within the alternative medicine vertical. Roadman is currently conducting due diligence and has NDA’s with several additional investment/advisory opportunities that can establish the companies’ alternative medicine portfolio.

Luke Montaine, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Roadman Investments stated: “Looking forward, investors can expect that we will continue to evaluate alpha generating opportunities on behalf of our shareholders within this burgeoning sector. Roadman will be hosting a psychedelics conference in Denver Colorado in the first quarter of 2020. The conference will include keynote speeches from leading scientists, activists and business leaders in the psychedelic community. More information will be forthcoming on this ground-breaking conference.”

As stated on Monday October 21st, 2019, Roadman applauds the city of Chicago to become the latest city to decriminalizing the use of psychedelic plants and fungi. This was unanimously passed 50-0 vote. Chicago being the 3rd largest city in the United States of America shows great promise towards a domino effect that could be in progress amongst major cities. Following the lead of Denver and Oakland this is a very strong sign towards a shift in behaviour and overall acceptance of this form of medicine.

Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

