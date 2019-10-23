PowerFleet Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 6, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day, after the market close.

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 307-1379

International dial-in: (443) 877-4066

Passcode: 9671967

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet, Inc.

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

PowerFleet Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com

(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

PWFL@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860



