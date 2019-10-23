There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,149 in the last 365 days.

Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information: 

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 698-6931 (U.S.) or (805) 905-2993 (International) and refer to Conference ID: 958-8674. An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com

