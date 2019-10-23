TRHC Chairman and CEO to Present at National Community Pharmacist Association Annual Meeting

Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD to address: “New Ways to Identify and Mitigate Adverse Drug Events and Get Paid for It”

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare®, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today TRHC Founder, Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, will be providing a Continuing Education (CE) program for attendees during the National Community Pharmacist Association’s 2019 Annual Convention and Expo, October 26 – 29, in San Diego, California. The 2019 theme: Changing the Pharmacy Payment Model. Dr. Knowlton’s CE program, entitled “New Ways to Identify and Mitigate Adverse Drug Events and Get Paid for It,” is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from 1:15p.m. – 2:45p.m. The question to be answered for community pharmacists attending: “What’s more valuable than knowing how multiple drug interactions can occur – in particular, when medications are given simultaneously?”



As a follow up to Saturday’s CE program, Dr. Calvin H. Knowlton and the teams from Tabula Rasa HealthCare and its subsidiary, PrescribeWellness®, will host “New Ways to Identify and Mitigate Adverse Drug Events and Get Paid for It: Practical Application.” Attendees will take a deeper look into medication risk stratification and the medication decision support tools that can be used to identify patients who are at high-risk for adverse drug events and prioritize risk mitigation efforts. This program will be held Sunday, October 27 from 11:45a.m. – 1:00p.m. in Room 7AB of the San Diego Convention Center.

This marks the official launch of TRHC’s lead offering MedWise™ and the MedWise Risk Score™, along with the training of pharmacists as MedWise Advisors™, in the community pharmacy setting. TRHC’s goal is to positively impact the lives of patients who are taking multiple chronic medications and are at risk of multi-drug interactions that can cause adverse drug events. Adverse drug events, if it were a disease, would be the 3rd leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for an estimated 173,000 deaths in 2018, not including other morbidity such as disabilities that require nursing home placement. “Helping our PrescribeWellness network of pharmacies keep their patients in the community by identifying and mitigating medication risk is a priority for Tabula Rasa HealthCare,” said Dr. Calvin H. Knowlton. “Our goal is to enable PrescribeWellness community pharmacists to demonstrate improved outcomes the way TRHC has been able to in other healthcare sectors through the use of MedWise. People visit community pharmacies up to 35 times per year. Pharmacists are in a unique position to improve health.”



The National Community Pharmacists Association, founded in 1898, represents America’s community pharmacists, including the owners of more than 22,000 pharmacies. The nation’s community pharmacies, pharmacy franchises, and regional chains dispense approximately 40 percent of the nation’s retail prescription medications. Learn more by visiting the National Community Pharmacists Association 2018 digest at https://www.ncpanet.org/home/ncpa-digest .

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWiseTM, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit www.tabularasahealthcare.com .

About PrescribeWellness

TRHC’s PrescribeWellness is a leading cloud-based patient relationship management solutions company that facilitates collaboration between more than 10,000 pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and their patients for better health. For more information on PrescribeWellness products please visit tabularasahealthcare.com/our-solutions/technology-products/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

