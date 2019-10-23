Spin Games, in Partnership With Highlight Games, Will Provide Golden Nugget Online Casino With ‘NBA Last 60’ I-Gaming Product for Play in New Jersey

Game will Provide Golden Nugget’s Online Players with an Exciting Video Highlights Sports Betting Game That Uses Historic NBA Game Footage to Produce Millions of Possible Game Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC (“Spin Games” or “Spin”), a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, in association with Highlight Games, a UK-based provider of innovative, sports focused gaming experiences, announced today that subject to regulatory approval, the Golden Nugget Online Casino has signed an agreement to offer NBA Last 60 on their online casino site www.goldennuggetcasino.com . A new virtual sports betting game, NBA Last 60 gives players the ability to wager on various outcomes, including which team will win, who will score on the first possession and the total number of points scored by both teams, during the last 60 seconds of a simulated matchup between two NBA teams. A vast archive of NBA highlights and footage will be randomly pulled from any matchup over recent seasons between the two teams, producing millions of possible outcomes.

“We are excited that the Golden Nugget has chosen to offer NBA Last 60 to their online players, as its innovative use of historical real NBA game footage delivers an exciting and compelling online sports betting product,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and founder. “We look forward to working with the Golden Nugget team to make the game available in early 2020."

Tim Green, Highlight Games’ Chief Executive Officer said: “I’m delighted to announce this agreement with our partners at Spin Games and Golden Nugget which further bolsters Highlight Games’ ambitious strategy to deliver its unique video highlights products to the North American market. NBA Last 60 will offer Golden Nugget customers a compelling iGaming experience which combines the excitement of the greatest NBA action with authentic commentary and the thrill of virtual sports betting. We look forward to launching this, and additional products in our portfolio, with our US partners in the near future,” he added.

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi, Incredible Technologies, Grand Vision Gaming and EIBIC. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net .

ABOUT HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED

Highlight Games is a London-based video virtual sports and games supplier which specialises in the creation of innovative, sports-focused betting experiences. Using a unique patent-protected live video game format, Highlight’s products feature top teams and players from the world’s favourite sports. The company’s branded portfolio of products, which include NBA Last 90 and NBA Last 60, will launch in gaming and lottery markets in the US and around the world in 2020. Featuring highly optimized game design based on decades of archived live-action sports footage, Highlight’s products can be tailored to suit the sportsbook or virtual sports offering of operators across retail, online and mobile. Learn more at www.highlight-games.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Kunal Mishra, President & CFO

kunal.mishra@spingames.net

+1.775.420.3550

Elinor Fewster

elinor@highlight-games.com

+44 7957586674



