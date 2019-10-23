Dexterra Receives Gold Award for Youth Worker Safety

Canadian Occupational Safety Magazine presented the award at the 2019 Canada's Safest Employers Awards Gala in Toronto on October 22

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dexterra has been named the gold winner in the 2019 Canada’s Safest Employers Awards in the young worker safety category for our Outland Youth Employment Program (OYEP). Canada’s Safest Employer recognizes organizations who are safety leaders across Canada by promoting a proven track-record of occupational health and safety for their employees.

“We are proud of everyone involved in this accomplishment,” said John Mac Cuish, President and CEO, Dexterra. “We understand and believe that operating safely is best for our people, our clients and the customers we serve.”

OYEP is a local, community-driven initiative which works toward equity and opportunity for Indigenous youth through education, training and work opportunities. For 20 years Dexterra has been proud of the opportunity to provide this successful youth training program. The OYEP delivery team embeds health and safety in every aspect of the program.

At Dexterra, our leadership is engaged in safety at all levels in the organization. We believe everyone is a safety leader and we don’t just walk by. If we see something right, we celebrate it and if we see something wrong, we act to resolve it.

About Dexterra

At Dexterra, we provide quality solutions for the operation and maintenance of built assets and infrastructure. We’re a Canadian company who has been servicing Canadian clients for over 70 years. Dexterra has an outstanding record of creating and managing places that play a vital role in our national economy and our local communities. Our expertise in bringing together the right people with the right skills to transform service delivery and improve your customers’ experiences is what sets us apart.

Attachment

Cody Johnstone Dexterra 416-697-6146 cody.johnstone@dexterra.com



