Nu-Med Plus, Inc. Fast-Tracked Development Plan for Nitric Oxide Delivery Device Gaining Momentum

Innovative Nitric Oxide Delivery Device Company Announces anticipated delivery and testing of delivery device

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc . (OTCQB: NUMD), a medical device leader developing new nitric oxide delivery technology along with innovative applications in the medical field, announces the production version of the nitric oxide delivery device for use in the neonatal intensive care unit(NICU) is anticipated to be delivered mid-December of this year. The subsequent stage is to rigorously test the product for a projected four-month period gathering data required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the 510(k)-approval process. The 510(k)-submission document will be written in parallel with this testing and will include required data generated during this examination process.



“The NICU delivery device uses patent pending technology to precisely meter the therapeutic levels of nitric oxide delivered to neonatal patients,” says Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus Inc., “ The submission of the 510(k) to the FDA will start the approval process for the commercialization of our device.”

Nu-Med Plus, Inc. is a medical device company created to develop new nitric oxide delivery technology and focus applications on high growth-potential markets where a clearly defined need has been recognized by the medical community. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of inhaled nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use.

Media Contact: jeff@nu-medplus.com

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.: Nu-Med Plus, Inc. founded in 2011 is a medical device development company created to explore medical applications of newly developed nitric oxide technologies. The strategy is to focus on high growth potential markets where there is a clearly defined need recognized by the medical community that can be addressed by Nu-Med Plus and its technical expertise. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of inhaled nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use. For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete proposed private placement financing. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.







