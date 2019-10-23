Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter 2019 net income of $2,540,000, or $1.10 per share, compared to net income of $2,283,000, or $0.98 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Southern earned $6,786,000, or $2.94 per share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to $6,301,000, or $2.73 per share, for the same nine-month period a year ago.



John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to report record earnings for both the third quarter and nine-month period of 2019 as well as total assets exceeding $800 million for the first time in company history.”

Castle continued, “While loan growth has been modest in 2019, a number of commercial loan opportunities have been approved and are expected to begin funding during the first quarter of 2020.”

Total consolidated assets at September 30, 2019 were $811.5 million. This compared to $738.8 million at December 31, 2018. Loan totals grew from December 31, 2018 levels of $532.0 million to $547.6 million. Deposits increased to $659.6 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $53.7 million or 8.9 percent, from $605.9 million at year end 2018.

No provision for loan losses was required during the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2019, $150,000 of loan loss provision was recorded. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the nine month period ending September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5,121,000, or 0.94% of loans at September 30, 2019. Net charge offs totaled $146,000, or annualized 0.04% of loans, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to net charges offs of $98,000, or 0.02% of loans annualized, for the same period of 2018.

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were both 1.16%. The annualized return on average equity was 11.43% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 11.72% for the same period of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 3.70% and 3.79%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,945 $ 54,741 Federal funds sold 284 1,065 Securities available for sale 126,499 101,439 Loans held for sale 497 - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,121 - 2019 ($5,117 – 2018) 542,492 526,857 Premises and equipment, net 14,560 14,296 Accrued interest receivable 3,638 3,294 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 15,536 15,685 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 300 327 Other assets 11,307 7,705 TOTAL ASSETS $ 811,480 $ 738,831 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 130,715 $ 129,923 Interest bearing 528,877 475,970 Total deposits 659,592 605,893 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 14,064 15,342 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,376 8,414 Other borrowings 37,750 28,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 728,937 663,304 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 5,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 2,315,143 shares in 2019 (2,315,505 shares in 2018) 5,782 5,783 Additional paid-in capital 15,307 15,246 Retained earnings 61,181 55,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net 744 (1,301 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (471 ) (173 ) Total shareholders’ equity 82,543 75,527 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 811,480 $ 738,831

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,091 $ 6,898 $ 21,114 $ 19,952 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 425 208 1,187 370 Securities: Taxable 640 330 1,487 968 Tax-exempt 120 221 515 678 Total interest income 8,276 7,657 24,303 21,968 Interest expense: Deposits 1,349 946 3,797 2,242 Other 342 309 963 936 Total interest expense 1,691 1,255 4,760 3,178 Net interest income 6,585 6,402 19,543 18,790 Provision for loan losses - - 150 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,585 6,402 19,393 18,790 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 526 442 1,509 1,209 Trust fees 525 522 1,541 1,479 Net gains on loan sales 257 156 437 467 Earnings on life insurance assets 152 96 346 292 ATM and debit card fee income 387 357 1,067 1,061 Net securities gains 159 - 366 - Other 175 120 483 250 Total non-interest income 2,181 1,693 5,749 4,758 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,410 3,261 10,239 9,617 Occupancy, net 339 326 1,053 1,082 Equipment 339 247 870 805 Printing, postage and supplies 118 106 323 306 Telecommunication expenses 108 77 303 223 Professional and outside services 387 297 1,077 1,032 Software maintenance 427 356 1,227 1,091 ATM expenses 139 125 383 392 Other 488 555 1,574 1,625 Total non-interest expense 5,755 5,350 17,049 16,173 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,011 2,745 8,093 7,375 Federal income tax provision 471 462 1,307 1,074 NET INCOME $ 2,540 $ 2,283 $ 6,786 $ 6,301 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.10 $ 0.99 $ 2.95 $ 2.73 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.10 0.98 2.94 2.72 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.23 0.22 0.68 0.65

CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO (517) 279-5500



