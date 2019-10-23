BEDGEAR Brings Personalized Sleep Solutions Back For the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon

Global Running Community Among the First to Experience BEDGEAR’s Performance Weighted Blanket

/EIN News/ -- Farmingdale N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR® the fast-growing Performance® bedding company, announces their continued partnership as the Official Mattress and Pillow Partner of the TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on Sunday, November 3, 2019. After the successful introduction of personalized fit Performance pillows to the global running community in 2017, and the M3® – the world’s only modular mattress designed for individual support – in 2018, BEDGEAR is proud to return this year with a complete Performance Sleep System® for 100% of each runner’s sleep comfort. The increasing demand for BEDGEAR’s personalized products has been led by the backing of elite runners, who’ve seen the benefits of the brand’s functional bedding, fit to their unique body types and sleep positions. Together with New York Road Runners (NYRR), both brands can positively impact runners from around the world, helping them find their competitive edge through personalized recovery.

The BEDGEAR booth at the TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance will feature an all-new sensory experience, which aims to educate runners on the importance of air flow and personalization in building an optimal sleep environment. This year, the brand has expanded its onsite offering to include their best-selling BG-X Kids and Performance Pet Bed products for personalized, breathable sleep solutions for the whole family. Returning to the Expo will be BEDGEAR’s Sleep Coaches, a team of professionals dedicated to fitting each individual for a Performance pillow and mattress based on their sleep preferences. This custom-built space is carefully designed to support the NYRR’s dedication to expanding runners’ journey to the finish line and BEDGEAR rounds out their curated selection of the best training products for runners.

“We are excited for our continued partnership with BEDGEAR,” said Christine Burke, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “We have the shared commitment to provide our runners with the best-in-class products to ensure an incredible experience on race day.”

Coinciding with this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is the launch of BEDGEAR’s Performance Weighted Blanket. The 15lb blanket features a removable and washable Hyper-Cotton™ cover and is filled with layers of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric instead of glass beads or plastic pellets found in other weighted products on the market, which can cause an uneven distribution of weight. The Performance Weighted Blanket provides a cuddling and soothing feel aimed to maximize relaxation and minimize body movement for deeper sleep. In celebration of this breakout product, BEDGEAR’s redesigned Expo booth will feature a weightless room as an interactive social media experience. All attendees will have the opportunity to test BEDGEAR’s Performance Weighted Blanket as a new addition to their sleep layers or as a holiday gift.

“From our previous two years with the TCS New York City Marathon, we’ve learned that runners are tired of compromising on their comfort and are looking for a personalized solution to help them run their personal best,” said BEDGEAR CEO and founder, Eugene Alletto. “’One size does not fit all’ is a message that truly resonates with this community of go-getters who personalize all aspects of their lives from their running shoes to their nutrition plans and now, even their sleep environment with BEDGEAR. We’re thankful for our partnership with the NYRR and TCS New York City Marathon and are looking forward to reconnecting with our core audience once again in support of this great sport.”

All attendees of the TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance are invited to stop by booth number 369 to get fit and experience BEDGEAR’s offering of personalized, Performance bedding, October 31st through November 2nd, 2019 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Additional information at: bedgear.com| facebook.com/bedgear | twitter.com/bedgear | instagram.com/bedgear | linkedin.com/company/bedgear

About BEDGEAR®

Since launching in 2009, BEDGEAR® has challenged the bedding and mattress industries with functional and personalized Performance® products that provide proven benefits to consumers, helping them to achieve more each day. BEDGEAR products are known for their personalized fit, certified air flow layers and moisture management fabrics, designed for individual comfort. The brand has become the choice of professional and national sports teams, including the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR maintains strong relationships with specialty retailers, helping them grow in their local communities. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations. Sleep Fuels Everything!® Learn more at bedgear.com.

About the TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and the signature event of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world’s premier community running organization. The race is held annually on the first Sunday of November and includes over 50,000 runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to runners of all ages and abilities, including over 9,000 charity runners. Participants from approximately 140 countries tour the diverse neighborhoods of New York City’s five boroughs—Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Race morning also features the Rising New York Road Runners Youth Invitational at the TCS New York City Marathon, a race within Central Park that finishes at the same finish line being crossed hours later by the marathon field. More than one million spectators and 10,000 volunteers line the city’s streets in support of the runners, while millions more watch the globally televised broadcast. The race is a founding member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which features the world’s top marathons—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, is the premier partner of NYRR and the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon. The 49th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is set for November 3, 2019. To learn more, visit www.tcsnycmarathon.org.

Attachments

Allie Hartman BEDGEAR 631-414-7758 ahartman@bedgear.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.