Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market 2019

The growing number of manufacturers to opt for automation is the primary cause of growth for the Automotive Artificial Intelligence industry. The emergence of efficient and helpful technologies, such as driver-assist features, cloud-hosted intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), will boost the market for the industry further. Major players in the industry are continually developing their artificial intelligence capabilities, which is helping the industry to grow.

Key Players

• Qualcomm Inc. (US)

• Tesla Inc. (US)

• Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden)

• BMW AG (Germany)

• Audi AG (Germany)

• General Motors Company (US)

• Ford Motor Company (US)

• Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

• Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea)

• Uber Technologies Inc. (US)

Most of the top industry players are working hard for full automation of motor vehicles and electric vehicles; as a result, unfortunate incidents like accidents can be avoided in the near future.

The automobile industry is promoting features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot alert, and advanced driver assistance systems, which is further ensuring the rapid growth of the market. Changing customer's preferences towards safe and smart vehicles forced manufacturers to invest more in the new technology. Artificial Intelligence makes a vehicle intelligent and unique, which has a direct impact on the sales numbers. Lack of cost-effectiveness is the major restraint for the growth of the industry.

The global Automotive Artificial Intelligence industry is expected to show an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market

The global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market can be segmented based on technology, process, application, and region.

By technology, the industry can be divided into machine learning, natural language processing, deep learning, computer vision, and context awareness.

On the basis of process, the industry is classified into data mining, signal recognition, and image recognition.

By application, the market is divided into the human-machine interface, autonomous driving, and semi-autonomous driving.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market

The geographical market of Automotive Artificial Intelligence includes many regions and countries. Some of important areas are Canada, Mexico, the USA, the Asia Pacific, all GCC Countries, Egypt, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Central and South America, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America countries, Thailand, Singapore, Europe, North America, China, South Korea, Turkey, France, Russia, India, Australia, the Middle East and African region and South Africa.

The forecast suggests that the North American region will lead the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market share by 2023 owing to the availability of sophisticated technology and the presence of multiple industry leaders. The growing autonomous vehicle, particularly in the United States, will boost the market in the near future. The Indo Pacific is expected to show a healthy CAGR up to 2023.

Industry Updates

American automobile industry giant TESLA recently rolls out update for the highly anticipated Smart Summon technology in three of its models. By using Smart Summon, the car can navigate the obstacles to reach its owner in parking space. The owner can operate the vehicle using his/her smartphone. Though Tesla asked no to use the feature in public, videos show it works fine in all locations. This is Tesla’s first step towards the full automation of motor vehicles.

