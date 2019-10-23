Infant and Newborn Care 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising pregnancy complications, increasing number of preterm and low weight births, growing number of hospital-acquired infections among newborns, and advancements in neonatal infant care equipment are some important factors expected to propel the Global Infant and Newborn Care market. This report provides a complete analysis of the global newborn care market. It tells about the current market scenario, future growth prospects, growth rate, market share, opportunities, challenges, market drivers, key players, and more.

A newborn or a neonate is a baby under 28 days of age. These first 28 days are very crucial for a child’s life. Therefore, intensive care and appropriate feeding are important to reduce associated risks and improve the newborn’s chances of survival. This is particularly important for preterm babies. With the growing complications in newborns and the need to monitor them closely, the Global Infant and Newborn Care market is expected to grow at a notable pace over the forecast period and should reach US$ 9 billion by 2025.

Safeguarding the health and wellbeing of newborns is important to prevent sudden death and health conditions. Many health organizations are actively making efforts to provide high-quality healthcare services to boost survival rate and lay the foundation for a healthy life. The latest equipment is being used in hospitals and other healthcare centers to monitor the health of newborns. The global market for infant and newborn care equipment is likely to witness a CAGR of about 7% from 2019-2029.

Market Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Dragerwerk

Natus Medical

Pluss Advanced Technologies

Weyer GmbH

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

BabyBloom Healthcare

Novos Medical Systems

MTTS

Inspiration Healthcare

Segmentation:

The Global Infant and Newborn Care market is divided by product types and applications.

Based on product types, the market is segmented into respiratory assistance devices, thermal control equipment, monitoring devices, diagnostic equipment, and others. The respiratory assistance devices segment leads the market owing to its importance in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ASC, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In this report, the five main regions considered for studying the Global Infant and Newborn Care market are North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Russia, and the rest of the region), Asia Pacific (India, Indonesia, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and the rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa).

North America dominates the market. High incidences of premature births, improved awareness about childcare, and an increase in government funding are boosting growth. Europe is the second-most important region owing to many premature births and the adoption of advanced healthcare services. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to grow at a notable rate in the coming years. Many initiatives from the government and growing healthcare expenditure to provide better facilities to new moms and infants are the main factors.

Industry News:

The International Global Health Initiative launched the Nest360 degrees program in October 2019. This program will focus on building new technology, providing appropriate training, and improving the infrastructure for better newborn care and reduced incidence of death during childbirth.

