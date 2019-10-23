Packaged Drinking Water Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Packaged Drinking Water – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players & Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Overview:

Packaged drinking water or bottled water is contamination-free water in a plastic or glass bottle. It is one of the easiest ways to hydrate your body by buying easily available packaged drinking water. With increasing health concerns and awareness, people are opting for packaged bottles as the water in them are promised to be safe and pure.

With an increase in demand, the market for packaged drinking water is growing globally. Certain regions are growing faster than others but the overall market growth has been rapid. In today's time, packaged water is mostly available everywhere in different sized bottles. In comparison to carbonated drinks, the packaged water market showcases a higher growth rate on account of its health benefits.

The global bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 215.12 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of about 7.4% during this period. This report comprehensively analyzes global packaged drinking water by regions, types, and applications. It also represents overall packaged drinking water market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segmentation:



The in-depth study of this report gives a proper analysis of all key manufacturers. The key manufacturers include Amcor, Ball Corporation, BEMIS, Crown Holdings, O-I, Allied Glass, Ardagh Group, Can Pack Group,CKS Packaging, Evergreen Packaging, Genpak, HUBER Packaging, AptarGroup, International Paper, Kian Joo, and Mondi and Parksons. For each manufacturer covered, this report explores their packaged drinking water manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market.

By type, the market is segmented into metal bottle, glass bottle, and plastic bottle. By application, the market is segmented into mineral water company, drinks company, household use, and others.

Regional Analysis:

This report focuses on packaged drinking water volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of packaged drinking water in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing regional market for bottled water over the forecast period.

The second region in terms of bottled water volume was the American continent. It should be noted that the market is also driven by a preference for vitamin and mineral-rich water. Different regions across the globe are producing small manufacturers that are capturing the market.

Industry News:

Food and consumer affairs minister of India, Ram Vilas Paswan, recently admitted that no concrete alternative of packaged drinking water is available. The current government in India is in favour of banning single-use plastic, but due to the absence of any alternative to bottled drinking water, packaged drinking water may be excluded. With rising awareness about the harm of single-use plastic, the market is likely to get hurt a little.

