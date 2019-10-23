Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hails Qatari-Ethiopian Media Cooperation

Her Excellency Lolwah Alkhater, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Hamad AlDossari, Qatar’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, attended in Addis Ababa the opening ceremony of ‘TV reporting workshop,’ the first workshop of a series of media development initiatives that will be conducted in partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority. The ceremony was attended by HE Dr. Getachew Dinku, Director General of Ethiopian Broadcasting Company, and a number of Ethiopian officials.

In her opening remarks, HE Lolwah Alkhater congratulated the friendly Ethiopian people on naming HE Abiy Ahmed as the 2019 Nobel Peace laureate, stating that his efforts to bring peace and stability to Africa are admired and appreciated throughout the world.

HE the spokesperson asserted Qatar’s commitment to support the positive reforms Ethiopia is undergoing, hoping that the media development collaboration will further enhance the bilateral ties between the two friendly nations.

In his speech, HE Dr. Dinku thanked the state of Qatar for its partnership in developing the media scene in Ethiopia, stating that he was impressed with the media landscape he firsthand witnessed in Qatar, hoping that this partnership will contribute toward transferring the skills and best practices of the industry to Ethiopia.

The workshop will be conducted by Aljazeera Media Institute, featuring award-winning renowned journalist Tira Shubart.



