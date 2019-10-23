POC Cardiovascular Diagnostic 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global POC cardiovascular diagnostic market is expected to expand in the coming years. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% in the coming years. The market will record a revenue of almost USD 1 Billion by 2022. The incremental growth of the market from 2017 to 2022 is approximated at USD 413 Million every year. One of the key factors that is driving the expansion of this market is the growing geriatric population that needs healthcare at home or close to where it lives. The increased awareness about health and increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases are also attributing to the growth of POC cardiovascular diagnostic market.

Point of Care (POC) Cardiovascular Diagnostic Care refers to the practice of conducting cardiovascular laboratory tests near the patient or within easy reach of a person. When POC cardiovascular diagnostics are conducted, a miniature or small laboratory with the essential equipment is made available close the patient. With this laboratory, the tests are conducted in an easy and efficient manner. Also, the reports of the tests are also made available almost immediately. Special caregivers are appointed for these laboratories so that they can administer the required tests. These caregivers can also sometimes conduct a diagnostic based on the results of the report.



A major trend of the POC cardiovascular diagnostic market is online marketing. With online marketing, the POC diagnostic products are made available easily to people wherever they want. In addition, online marketing enables the patients to receive the results of the diagnostics in a very short time period. The increased availability of POC products online, and the fact that they can be easily used is also driving the expansion of the market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, POC cardiovascular diagnostic products are made use of in hospitals, laboratories and in clinics. The clinics hold a significant share in the global market of these products because these are more approachable by patients. POC cardiovascular diagnostic products are segmented on the basis of their type into diagnostic equipment and diagnostic reagents. The consumables segment of the market holds a major share and will continue to do so in the coming years. Consumables are the POC diagnostic products that can be used only once and accounted for almost 59% of the market share.

The POC cardiovascular diagnostic market is dominated by a few key players including Abbott, bioMrieux, Danahar, and Siemens. These players manufacture quality products and provide the end-users with cost-effective products. These key vendors are also investing in research and development of better and more effective POC cardiovascular diagnostic products thereby contributing to the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the market share of global POC cardiovascular diagnostic market with almost 42% share. The region will also continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific, the Middle-East, Europe and Africa are other nations that will contribute significantly to the market. The reason for the growth of the market in these regions is the increasing number of patients who have cardiovascular diseases and subsequently need non-invasive and effective care.

Industry News

The global POC cardiovascular diagnostic market is bound to witness a rapid growth in the coming years due to the increased use of technology to develop sensors and microsystems that can be used for diagnosis is also driving the expansion of the market. One major challenge the market faces is the availability of skilled professionals who can make use of these devices.

