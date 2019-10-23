There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,147 in the last 365 days.

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Indiana, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/22/19 Close: $41.20), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $1,236,000 or $1.08 per common share compared to $1,105,000 or $0.95 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.  Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $3,491,000 compared to $3,313,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.  The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018.  Total noninterest income was $1,011,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $866,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.  Noninterest expense was $2,990,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $2,760,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.    

The three months ended September 30, 2019 represented a return on average common equity of 10.77% compared to 10.82% for the three month period ended September 30, 2018.  The three months ended September 30, 2019 represented a return on average assets of 1.18% compared to 1.13% for the three month period ended September 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.34% at September 30, 2019 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets were $4,003 ,000 at September 30, 2019 compared to $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.89% compared to 10.79% at June 30, 2019.  Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $419,048,000 compared to $414,517,000 at June 30, 2019.  Shareholders’ equity was $45,615,000 at September 30, 2019 compared to $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.”  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.


  FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet 		 
    September 30 June 30  
      2019     2019    
    Unaudited    
Assets      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,358,700   $ 4,897,871    
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   11,619,758     21,857,520    
  Cash and cash equivalents   19,978,458     26,755,391    
       
Securities available for sale   85,316,862     85,275,452    
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,793,444 at      
  June 30, 2019 and $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019   289,282,785     279,796,467    
Loans held for sale   955,494     1,340,765    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500     1,462,500    
Accrued interest receivable   2,278,464     2,240,851    
Premises and equipment, net   7,206,415     5,442,196    
Mortgage servicing rights   764,410     762,392    
Cash surrender value of life insurance   8,938,919     8,867,601    
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898    
Repossessed Assets   306,977     194,730    
Other assets   1,343,224     1,165,252    
  Total assets $ 419,048,406   $ 414,517,495    
         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
Deposits      
  Noninterest-bearing $ 29,543,613   $ 33,005,454    
  Interest-bearing   332,707,300     331,115,288    
    Total deposits   362,250,913     364,120,742    
         
Borrowings   7,000,000     2,000,000    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,182,482     3,659,180    
  Total liabilities   373,433,395     369,779,922    
         
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;      
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,137,783 - September 30, 2019 and 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019   18,363     18,363    
Additional paid-in capital   9,809,874     9,777,849    
Retained earnings   44,665,951     43,691,848    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,607,567     2,238,257    
Treasury stock, at cost: 698,545 shares at September 30, 2019 and 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019   (11,486,744 )   (10,988,744 )  
  Total shareholders' equity   45,615,011     44,737,573    
         
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 419,048,406   $ 414,517,495    
         



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
 
      Three Months Ended September 30
       2019  2018
      Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
  Loans, including fees $ 3,703,229 $ 3,315,237
  Taxable securities   392,816   317,153
  Tax exempt securities   313,594   309,354
  Other   106,981   67,525
    Total interest and dividend income   4,516,620   4,009,269
         
Interest expense:    
  Deposits   1,015,660   686,815
  Borrowings   9,840   8,962
    Total interest expense   1,025,500   695,777
         
Net interest income   3,491,120   3,313,492
         
Provision for loan losses   75,000   75,000
         
Net interest income after provision for    
  loan losses   3,416,120   3,238,492
         
Noninterest income:    
  Net gains on sales of securities   -   18,111
  Net gains on sales of loans   166,585   129,635
  Commission income   312,606   241,250
  Service charges and fees   226,690   221,463
  Earnings on life insurance   71,319   70,963
  Other   234,187   184,887
    Total noninterest income   1,011,387   866,309
         
Noninterest expense:    
  Salaries and benefits   1,579,123   1,565,108
  Occupancy and equipment   295,692   320,911
  Professional   140,339   93,724
  Marketing   108,184   99,247
  Deposit insurance premium   33,000   28,542
  Regulatory assessment   8,953   8,099
  Correspondent bank charges   20,330   18,940
  Data processing   316,938   226,108
  Printing, postage and supplies   68,519   46,438
  Expense on life insurance   14,895   18,730
  Contribution expense   9,546   6,817
  Expense on REO   3,524   5,665
  Other   391,426   321,532
    Total noninterest expense   2,990,469   2,759,861
         
Income before income taxes   1,437,038   1,344,940
         
Income tax expense   201,246   240,157
         
Net income $ 1,235,792 $ 1,104,783


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
    Three Months Ended September 30
     2019   2018 
    Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings $1.08   $0.95  
Diluted earnings $1.08   $0.95  
Dividends paid $0.23   $0.21  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,144,435     1,158,790  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,137,783     1,149,480  
       
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin **   3.56 %   3.61 %
Return on average assets ***   1.18 %   1.13 %
Return on average common equity ***   10.77 %   10.82 %
       
    September 30 June 30
      2019     2019  
Nonperforming assets * $4,003,428   $3,692,825  
Repossessed assets $306,977   $194,730  
       
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis  
*** Annualized    
       

FOR MORE INFORMATION  Contact:  Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185     

