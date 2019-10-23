FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Indiana, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (10/22/19 Close: $41.20), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $1,236,000 or $1.08 per common share compared to $1,105,000 or $0.95 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $3,491,000 compared to $3,313,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. Total noninterest income was $1,011,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $866,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Noninterest expense was $2,990,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $2,760,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

The three months ended September 30, 2019 represented a return on average common equity of 10.77% compared to 10.82% for the three month period ended September 30, 2018. The three months ended September 30, 2019 represented a return on average assets of 1.18% compared to 1.13% for the three month period ended September 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.34% at September 30, 2019 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $4,003 ,000 at September 30, 2019 compared to $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.89% compared to 10.79% at June 30, 2019. Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $419,048,000 compared to $414,517,000 at June 30, 2019. Shareholders’ equity was $45,615,000 at September 30, 2019 compared to $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse. The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet September 30 June 30 2019 2019 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,358,700 $ 4,897,871 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 11,619,758 21,857,520 Cash and cash equivalents 19,978,458 26,755,391 Securities available for sale 85,316,862 85,275,452 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,793,444 at June 30, 2019 and $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019 289,282,785 279,796,467 Loans held for sale 955,494 1,340,765 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 2,278,464 2,240,851 Premises and equipment, net 7,206,415 5,442,196 Mortgage servicing rights 764,410 762,392 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,938,919 8,867,601 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 306,977 194,730 Other assets 1,343,224 1,165,252 Total assets $ 419,048,406 $ 414,517,495 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 29,543,613 $ 33,005,454 Interest-bearing 332,707,300 331,115,288 Total deposits 362,250,913 364,120,742 Borrowings 7,000,000 2,000,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,182,482 3,659,180 Total liabilities 373,433,395 369,779,922 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,137,783 - September 30, 2019 and 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,809,874 9,777,849 Retained earnings 44,665,951 43,691,848 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,607,567 2,238,257 Treasury stock, at cost: 698,545 shares at September 30, 2019 and 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019 (11,486,744 ) (10,988,744 ) Total shareholders' equity 45,615,011 44,737,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 419,048,406 $ 414,517,495









FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,703,229 $ 3,315,237 Taxable securities 392,816 317,153 Tax exempt securities 313,594 309,354 Other 106,981 67,525 Total interest and dividend income 4,516,620 4,009,269 Interest expense: Deposits 1,015,660 686,815 Borrowings 9,840 8,962 Total interest expense 1,025,500 695,777 Net interest income 3,491,120 3,313,492 Provision for loan losses 75,000 75,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,416,120 3,238,492 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities - 18,111 Net gains on sales of loans 166,585 129,635 Commission income 312,606 241,250 Service charges and fees 226,690 221,463 Earnings on life insurance 71,319 70,963 Other 234,187 184,887 Total noninterest income 1,011,387 866,309 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,579,123 1,565,108 Occupancy and equipment 295,692 320,911 Professional 140,339 93,724 Marketing 108,184 99,247 Deposit insurance premium 33,000 28,542 Regulatory assessment 8,953 8,099 Correspondent bank charges 20,330 18,940 Data processing 316,938 226,108 Printing, postage and supplies 68,519 46,438 Expense on life insurance 14,895 18,730 Contribution expense 9,546 6,817 Expense on REO 3,524 5,665 Other 391,426 321,532 Total noninterest expense 2,990,469 2,759,861 Income before income taxes 1,437,038 1,344,940 Income tax expense 201,246 240,157 Net income $ 1,235,792 $ 1,104,783





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $1.08 $0.95 Diluted earnings $1.08 $0.95 Dividends paid $0.23 $0.21 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,144,435 1,158,790 Shares outstanding end of period 1,137,783 1,149,480 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.56 % 3.61 % Return on average assets *** 1.18 % 1.13 % Return on average common equity *** 10.77 % 10.82 % September 30 June 30 2019 2019 Nonperforming assets * $4,003,428 $3,692,825 Repossessed assets $306,977 $194,730 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185



