Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various industries make use of industrial automation equipment (IAE) to control and organise their processes in an efficient manner. Automotive, aerospace and heavy engineering industries among others are making use of automation processes to improve quality of the products and also to manufacture and control their operations in a better and optimal manner. One of the main factors that is driving the growth of the global industrial automation market is the fact that the techniques and technologies used in industries are becoming obsolete and hindering the production process leading to more and more industries adapting to automation processes.

The global industrial automation equipment (IAE) market is expected to accelerate in the coming years. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% in the coming years. The global industrial automation market will reach an astounding figure of 1717 billion dollars in the years 2019-2025. Industrial automation is the automation of processes that take place in industries.

Industrial automation related to manufacturing or production processes reduces the need of manual labour and helps in increasing the productivity of an industrial unit. The industrial unit can apply automation processes to all its location irrespective of the physical location of the various units. However, integration of all the processes across all units is essential to make sure that the automation can take place in the most effective and efficient manner.



Market Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Market Fragmentation

The global industrial automation market is fragmented based on the technology used. The various technologies used for automating the processes in industries include robotics, IT systems and control systems. Of these robotics dominates the market share because of advanced technologies used. The common automation equipment used in industries include conveyor belts, conveyance systems, distributed control systems etc.

The various industries that make use of industrial automation equipment (IAE) include oil and gas, automobile, machine manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverages, aerospace and defence, energy and pharmaceuticals. These industries are driving the demand for automated devices that are technologically advanced and increase the efficiency and productivity of the industries.

The key market players of the global industrial automation equipment (IAE) market include Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd., Hitachi, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Co., Samsung Electronics, Siemens, Toshiba Machines, and Schneider Electric etc. All these companies are contributing significantly to the global market for automated devices used in industries and compete to provide the consumers with better industrial automation equipment (IAE).

Regional Analysis

America and Europe are the largest shareholders in the industrial automation market because of industrial and economic development taking place in these countries. The Asia Pacific region is bound to see a substantial growth in the industrial automation market. The region is expected to contribute almost 34% to the global industrial automation market in the coming years. This is because of growing automation of industries in this region and increasing investment in industrialization.

Industry News



Industrial automation equipment is being widely used in several industries to improve efficiency and productivity and thereby generate more profits. The automation of industrial processes reduces environmental impacts, enable remote monitoring and also aid energy dependence thereby allowing industries to work in a more effective manner.



