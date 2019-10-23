Global Wood Flooring Market Outlook to 2024 by Product, End-user & Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wood Flooring Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wood flooring market is expected to register a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Key Highlights



Increasing home renovation owing to increased disposable income and faster growth construction and non-construction activities, especially in developing countries, fuel the growth of the wooden flooring industry.

Factors, like increased importance on the use of eco-friendly materials, such as wood, and fluctuation in foreign currencies affect profit margins, which are estimated to fluctuate the wooden flooring market.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials coupled with stringent regulations and the increasing cost of wooden floorings act as restraints for the industry growth.

By product, the market is segmented into solid wood and engineered wood. The engineered wood segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the manufacturing of engineered wood products that require less energy in comparison to that of other flooring materials.

The vendor companies adopted various strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to build a sustainable business and gain a strong position in the global industry.

Major Market Trends



Largest Engineered Wood Segment



Engineered wood demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period, as it is an apt alternative to concrete and hardwood. Engineered wood products are widely used by architects, builders, code officials, and building designers aware of energy-efficient framing practices that conserve energy, speed-up construction, cut labor cost, and reduce waste.

The segment is expected to move at a higher pace in North America and Europe, owing to high disposable income and widespread awareness of the benefits of engineered wood among the populace.

The engineered wooden floor segment contributed a large share of total revenue in 2017. One of the advantages of engineered wood products is that it can be designed as per the demand and custom specifications of the end user. Easy maintenance and uniqueness of colorful design are among other features, pushing the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at the Highest Rate



Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a significant growth rate over the forecast period, led by rapid urbanization and resulting housing and real estate development; preference for tropical wood flooring in rich, beautiful and luxurious designs; launch of affordable engineered wood flooring solutions; and expanding middle class and their changing attitude towards flooring decors. The region is famous for tropical wood growing in rainforests and moist broadleaf forests such as Mahogany, Teak, Ebony, Rosewood, and Narra.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers major international players operating in the wood flooring market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends in the Wood Flooring Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Wood Flooring Market

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Solid Wood

5.1.2 Engineered Wood

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 South America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Inc.

6.1.2 Beaulieu International Group

6.1.3 Barlinek S.A.

6.1.4 Boral Limited

6.1.5 Brumark Corporation

6.1.6 Kahrs Holding AB

6.1.7 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Nature Home Holding Company Limited

6.1.10 Tarkett S.A.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL WOOD FLOORING MARKET



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



