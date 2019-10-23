Outlook on the Global Denim Market, 2019-2023 | Wide Acceptance of Yoga Pants Challenges Market Growth (2.81% CAGR)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Denim (Jeans, Jackets, Shirts & Dresses) Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global denim market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is expected to be valued at US$113.1 billion in 2023.

Growth in the denim market is driven by various factors such as expanding e-commerce, growing working population, rising GDP and adoption of a western lifestyle. There are some factors that are responsible for hindrances in the growth of the denim market. These are fluctuating prices of raw materials, harmful environmental impacts of denim production and competition from substitute goods. To overcome the challenges in the market, key trends like the development of eco-friendly denim and generating fashion consciousness in rural or backward areas are expected to boost the market in future.



The global denim market is divided into four segments: jeans, jackets & shirts, dresses and others. Denim jeans held the largest market share in 2018 and it is predicted to hold a dominant share in the forecasted period i.e., 2019-2023. The denim market by gender category is divided into two segments: men and women, where the women's segment held a larger share in the market.



Asia-Pacific is the emerging region in the denim market accruing to various factors such as growing foreign direct investment, availability of cost-friendly raw materials and expanding the base of the working class. Europe is the leading region in the denim market due to the growing purchasing power of the consumers, increasing investments in the clothing industry and technological upgradations.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global denim market, segmented into jeans, jackets & shirts, dresses and others (shorts, tops & skirts).

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe & Others) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of India and the U.S.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Levi Strauss & Co, The Gap, VF Corporation, PVH Corp, Ralph Lauren Corporation, and H&M Group) are also presented in detail.

