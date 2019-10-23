The ABAS market is projected to grow from USD 134 million in 2019 to USD 724 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.2% from 2019 to 2024

Increase in the use of data quality tools for data management to drive the overall growth of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) market. The ABAS market is projected to grow from USD 134 million in 2019 to USD 724 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

2% from 2019 to 2024. The market growth is driven by various factors, such as the increasing regulations and compliances, growing requirement to prioritize security investments, and complexity of managing regulations and compliances have contributed considerable share in the ABAS ecosystem.

• By services, the training segment is estimated to hold a larger market size in 2019



Cybersecurity training services is a critical requirement for enterprises that face an increasing volume of constantly evolving threats.The Information Technology (IT) security recruits need to be skilled in the advanced techniques and procedures required for effective threat management and mitigation strategies.



Training of security personnel with up-to-date knowledge, practices, and procedures help defend the enterprises against most cyberattacks.



By application type, other threat intelligence to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Threat intelligence solutions collect and analyze information about the existing and evolving threat vectors from multiple sources to provide actionable threat intelligence feeds and reports, which can be effectively utilized by various security control solutions.Such solutions keep organizations informed of the risks of Advanced Persistent Threat (APTs), zero-day attacks, and threats, and help them protect themselves against the possibilities of data breach occurrences.



With the increasing dependence of organizations on information and communication technologies to ease various business processes, these organizations have become exposed to a variety of cybercrimes and security vulnerabilities.In such cases, threat intelligence solutions offer the required assistance.



They provide an effective and reliable threat detection to alleviate cyber threats based on security events and security intelligence feeds, manage business risks, reduce potential damage, and improve organizations’ entire security infrastructure.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to register highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is making great strides toward the adoption of various technologies.The region is leading the charge in adoption of many technologies such as Smart Cities.



While all the happenings have opened up a greater corridor for growth and developments, it also made the region more vulnerable, giving more opportunities for threats to get through.Gradually, attackers are developing better, sophisticated, and cutting-edge techniques to breach organizations.



APAC is an ideal environment for cybercriminals to thrive in, owing to high digital connectivity, contrasted with the low cybersecurity awareness, growing cross-border data transfers, and weak regulations.Although the organizations in this region considers cybersecurity a high priority but only a handful of companies employ cybersecurity professionals.



Countries such as India and Japan are witnessing a significant increase in cyber-attacks. The traditional methods are no longer adequate to manage and mitigate the advanced bot attacks. These challenges are going to eventual push the automated attack simulation and remediation market in APAC region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 50%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 5%



Major vendors offering ABAS solutions include Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US), DXC Technology (US), AttackIQ (US), Cymulate (Israel), XM Cyber (Israel), Skybox Security (US), SafeBreach (US), Firemon (US), Verdoin (FireEye) (US), NopSec (US), Threatcare (US), Mazebolt (US), Scythe (US), and Cronus-Cyber Technologies (Israel). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key market players along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the ABAS market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by offering, application, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ABAS market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

