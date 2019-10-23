The global application analytics market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0%

during the forecast period. The global application analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 1. 6 billion in 2019 to USD 2. 5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10. 0% during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include an increasing number of application-layer attacks and increased demand for protected networks to keep data intact.



Consulting services to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Consulting is one of the major components of the application gateway services segment.Consulting as a service is offered by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals, who help organizations formulate security strategies, prevent revenue loss, minimize risks, understand the maturity of security solutions, and enhance the security in the existing information systems.



Consulting services providers guide companies in setting up a new application gateway security infrastructure to address specific security requirements.



The solution segment to have a higher market share during the forecast period

Application gateways help enterprises by providing a number of features, such as hiding the source of Internet Protocol (IP) address, and use of logging and authentication features.These features provide additional protection from hackers on their intent on extracting information from internal systems.



Moreover, it also identifies and authorizes external services attempting to enter the internal network.Unwanted and unwelcomed guests can be recognized and kept out.



Many application gateways also support emails and other services in addition to Telecommunication Network (Telnet) and File Transfer Protocol (FTP). Since application gateways route several forms of application traffic, they enable security policies that are based on source and destination IP addresses and services. Application gateways can also evaluate the actual data contained in the application packets



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next 5 years.The existence of a large population, the introduction of emerging technologies, and high growth in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and Singapore are the major factors contributing to the growth of the application gateway market in the region.



The organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and their preferences.The mobile devices and internet are being widely used for connectivity in the region.



The region provides opportunities for small security vendors to introduce their innovative security solutions. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the application gateway market in APAC.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the application gateway market.



The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents’ profiles:

• By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By designation: C level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%



Major vendors in the global application gateway market include Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Orange (France), F5 Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Forcepoint (US), Zscaler (US), Citrix (US), Akamai (US), Aculab (US), Imperva (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Kemp Technologies (US), Snapt(US), and Avi Networks (US).



Research coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the application gateway market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global application gateway market by component, service, organization size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of buying the report:

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the application gateway market, information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall application gateway market and subsegments.The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

