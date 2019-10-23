The autotransfusion systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

The autotransfusion systems market is projected to reach USD 505 million by 2024 from USD 395 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5. 0%. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising number of transplant procedures, advantages of autotransfusion, and scarcity of donated blood/allogenic blood.

The autotransfusion products segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the autotransfusion systems market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into autotransfusion products & autotransfusion accessories.The autotransfusion products segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a number of advantages, which is expected to boost its adoption in the coming years.



These components prevent the transmission of transfusion-related blood-borne diseases in patients, and they also provide more compatible blood than in the case of autologous blood transfusions. These advantages are likely to increase the demand for autotransfusion products.



The cardiac surgeries segment, by application, is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures. The Cardiac Surgeries segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiac diseases and recommendations for autologous transfusion (by entities such as the WHO) during cardiac surgeries.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.

Growth in this market segment is primarily due to the presence of a large target patient population in countries such as China and India, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, increasing per capita income, and rising focus of key market players in strengthening their presence in several Asia Pacific countries.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (45%)

• By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

• By Region: North America (34%), Europe (26%), APAC (23%), and RoW (17%)



The major players operating in the global autotransfusion systems market are

Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), LivaNova (UK), Fresenius (Germany), Atrium Medical Corporation (Sweden), Haemonetics Corporation (US), SARSTEDT (Germany), Braile Biomédica (Brazil), Redax (Italy), Beijing ZKSK Technology Co (China), and Gen World Medical Devices (India) are some of the leading players.



Research Coverage

This report studies the autotransfusion systems market by type, application, and region.It also covers factors affecting market growth, analyzes various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking the analysis of the top players and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the autotransfusion systems market and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.

