The oral care/oral hygiene market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 44.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0%

Factors such as the rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral health, growing geriatric population associated with edentulism, and growing number of small/private dental clinics with dental dispensaries are expected to drive the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market.

However, high dependancy on retail/consumer stores serves as a major challenge for the industry.



The toothbrushes & accessories segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions.The toothbrushes & accessories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic and battery-powered toothbrushes.



The online distribution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries.The online distribution segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The significant growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, free deliveries, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and ease of purchasing and product comparison are key growth drivers for this segment.



The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019 to 2025). Rapidly developing healthcare industry in China & India, growth in aging population, rising incidence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral hygiene, increasing investments by key market players, availability of low-cost labor, and the presence of a favorable regulatory environment are supporting the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market in the Asia Pacific region.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–34%, Tier 2–38% and Tier 3–28%

• By Designation – C-level–26%, Director-level–35%, Others–39%

• By Region – North America–17%, Europe–39%, Asia Pacific–28%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East and Africa–8%



The key players operating in the oral care/oral hygiene market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Unilever plc. (UK), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (US), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co, Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Norway), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dentaid Ltd. (UK), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea), Dabur India Ltd. (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (US), Ranir, LLC. (US), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), and Ultradent Products, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the oral care/oral hygiene market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various oral care products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global oral care/oral hygiene market. The report analyzes this market by product and distribution channel.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global oral care/oral hygiene market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product and distribution channel

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global oral care/oral hygiene market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global oral care/oral hygiene market.

