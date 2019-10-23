Coffee Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019

2024). Coffee is one of the world’s favorite beverages and a major source of caffeine, coffee continues to be an essential factor in society’s daily routine. - The global coffee industry is growing at a significantly by producing products almost exclusively in developing nations.

As per the survey conducted by the National Coffee Association in the United States, more than 70% of the consumers prefer at-home coffee preparation. There has been a gradual shift observed from soft drinks to coffee drinks among consumers.

- The consumers prefer Nespresso coffee machines, coffee brewers, and drip coffee makers to prepare coffee at home. South America is the largest producer of Coffee in the world whereas, Europe being the largest producer of high-quality coffee. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom are the dominating coffee consumers in the European region.



Scope of the Report

The global coffee market is available as whole bean, ground coffee, instant coffee, coffee pods and capsules by product type. By distribution channel the market is segmented as on-trade and off-trade. Where off-trade segment is further segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist retailers and others.



Key Market Trends

Arabica Coffee Showcase High Demand



Arabica coffee market is highly produced coffee in the world followed by Robusta. Companies around the world are focussing on the principles of zero waste and circular economy, by launching fresh ground coffee pods in two flavors, namely 100% Arabica Ricco and 100% Arabica Aromatica, certified by the Rainforest Alliance. These pods can be collected with food waste and are totally compostable. Companies are performing product innovations mianly on Arabica coffee. For instance, Pellini Caffè, has launched Pellini Bio fresh ground coffee pods, which consist of 100% Arabica organic coffee; with this, the company is targeting Italian consumers who are increasingly looking for organic products. The graph of the production of Arabica coffee was estimated by United States Department of Agriculture.



Europe is a Major Market For High-Quality Coffee



Many companies in Europe are marketing coffee as an artisanal product rather than a commodity. The coffee entry in Europe is sourced through the ports covering Antwerp, Bremen, Hamburg, Genoa, Le Havre and Trieste. By distribution channel, supermarkets in Europe are the main point of sale for a broad assortment of coffee, be it capsules or single-origin varieties. It has helped them to become sustainable and efficiently cater to the preferences, and expectations of consumers. Even mainstream roasters have entered into the retail coffee market, by developing more individualized products for their consumers. This trend has also led to price differentiation and proved a challenge for exporters as the market segmentation has significantly increased.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the market include The Coco-Cola Company, Kraft Heinz Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Nestle S.A., and Dunkin’ Donuts. Acquisition and partnership are the major strategies followed by the key players. Major players, such as Café Nerro, Coffee Beanery, Nestle Inc., and Starbucks, have mainly focused on partnerships and collaborations with other emerging players in the market and new product launches.



