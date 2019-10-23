The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of nearly 18.15% during the forecast period, 2019

2024. - Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are products of gene therapy, which are used for the treatment of a large number of diseases. The advantages of gene vaccines and gene therapy over conventional vaccines and therapies include the ability to induce a wide range of immune response types.

- Several players, including pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, contract manufacturing organizations, and non-profit organizations, are playing a critical role in the development and production of these vectors.

- A number of clinical studies are being conducted on viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing, which emphasize the potential of gene therapy to address important medical needs, and have initiated a surge of investments in drug development and commercialization of these therapies.

- Factors, such as technological advancements to mitigate challenges posed by conventional methods of vector production, increase in the number of clinical studies, and a growing number of gene therapy candidates, coupled with their rapid progression through various phases of clinical development, are primarily driving the demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing.



As per the scope of this report, viral vectors and plasmid DNA are the products of gene therapy, which are used for the treatment of several diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Gene therapies and other therapies that require genetic modification include the introduction of therapeutic DNA/gene into a patient’s body or cell. This process is accomplished by the use of vectors. Over the past few decades, various viral and non-viral vectors have been developed and standardized for this purpose. Moreover, viral vectors and plasmid DNA are known to reduce the cost of treatment and help in decreasing repeated administrations of medications



Plasmid DNA Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.



A plasmid DNA is a small DNA molecule within a cell that is different from the chromosomal DNA, which can replicate independently. Plasmid DNA is currently gaining increasing importance, due to the clinical research applications in gene therapy and genetic vaccination. The demand and therapeutic applications for plasmid DNA (pDNA) have rapidly grown and expanded. Plasmid DNA manufacturing is used for indirect and direct clinical applications. For the direct gene transfer into the human body, good manufacturing practice (GMP)-grade plasmid DNA is being required. The plasmid DNA manufacturing is invariably outsourced to the specialized manufacturers using the in-house platform processes.



North America Dominates the Market in Terms of Revenue Generated



Currently, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the market studied, followed by Europe. The United States has been a major destination for all the recent advancements in the field of medicine. Increasing investments in gene therapy products in the United States have led to the growth of the market studied in recent years. In the United States, regulatory encouragement and patient advocacy have pushed rare disease clinical research to the center stage. The significant incentives offer through Orphan Drugs Act (United States) and the Orphan Medicinal Products Regulations (European Union) have encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to consider the development of rare disease medicines as a potentially profitable endeavour.



The market studied is still in its infant stage. Hence, the increasing focus is mainly on the development of innovative products. Key market players include Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Uniqure NV, among others.



