The global ready meals market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecasted period (2019

2024). - The major factor driving the market is the convenience provided in terms of time saving, less effort of cooking and ease of handling and storage. Moreover the busy schedules, increasing number of employees and students are also owing to the growth of the market.

- The reasonable cost and it can be served as a substitute for junk foods are also drivers of the market.

- The increasing health awareness and the negative perceptions regarding the effects of the ready meals is a major restraint of the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market.

- The growing population, stable economy, fastly growing food and beverage industry are the major factors helping the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

Global Ready Meals Market is segmented by Product Type into Frozen Ready Meals, Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals. By Distribution Channel the market is fragmented into Super Markets/ Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels. The regional analysis of the market has also been included in the report.



Key Market Trends

Frozen Ready Meals Is The Largest Segment In The Market



The frozen ready meals segment is expected to grow at a rate of 5.2% during the forecasted period(2019-2024). The growth of the frozen meals market is primarly driven by the growth of the market in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific. The developed regions are having a comparatively lower market. The increasing urbanization is the major factor for the growth in the region. The increase in demand for the convenience food along with, the incorporation of healthy ingredients in the ready meals, the innovative packaging and the proper regulations are also factors affecting the growth of the market. The frozen pizza segment is considered as one of the major segments under frozen ready meals, as they are considered as the most popular junk food. In addition, improvements in nutritional value of frozen pizza, interesting ingredient profiles are fuelling the market.



United Kingdom Is One Of The Major Market



The growth of the ready meals market in the region is accounted by the convenience of using the ready meals and also by the introduction of ready to eat snacks into the market. The food service sector in United Kingdom is also getting diversified as ready meals are also included in the food service segment. The demand for ready meals are increasing in cafes, restaurants, in-store bakeries, and coffee shops. Ready meals those are additive free, minimally processed, and with extended shelf life has an increased demand in the market. Consumers also seek for satisfaction from modernized updates of age-old formulations, flavors and formats. Meat based products are having a greater demand in the ready meals market.



Competitive Landscape

The Global ready foods market is a highly consolidated market with the top players holding the major market share. There are various small and regional players also exist in the market. The players are diversifying their product portfolio to include more ready meals into their product range. Nomad Foods Ltd, Nestlé, McCain Foods, Findus Group Ltd, Premier Foods, ConAgra etc are the major players in the market.



