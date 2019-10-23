Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts in California, Montana and Texas

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed six (6) new contracts with clients in California, Montana and Texas.



“We continue to add new clients in multiple States and different verticals,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “These six new clients include Home Health Agencies, Adult Medical Day Cares, a home-based Congestive Heart Failure Management Service and an Employer-Sponsored Health Plan. It is gratifying to see the private payers following the precedent set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in providing reimbursement for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). There is clear evidence that implementing an RPM program for chronic disease patients significantly reduces preventable complications, resulting in fewer ER visits and hospital stays, lower healthcare costs and a better quality of life for these patients and their loved ones. It is incredibly motivating for the Reliq team to see the real impact our technology has on patients’ health and happiness.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO CARE platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO CARE allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home and in the community setting, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO CARE provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

