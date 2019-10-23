Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):



Revenue of $25.5 million; up 2% year-over-year in constant currencies

Operating profit of $1.2 million, up 70% year-over-year

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03

Travelzoo, a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with revenue of $25.5 million, an increase of $204,000 year-over-year, and an operating profit of $1.2 million. In constant currencies, revenue increased by 2% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with a much larger amount of purchases made by Travelzoo® members. Net income was $306,000. EPS was $0.03, up from $0.01 in the prior-year period.

"Our attractive core business in North America and Europe generated an operating profit of $3.3 million, with an operating margin of 14%, of which $2.1 million was re-invested in our Asia Pacific business with a focus on China where we see, after completing a rigorous review of the market and Travelzoo’s current position, a very substantial opportunity for revenue growth," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO of Travelzoo.

Core Business versus Development Business

Our businesses in Europe and North America (the "Core Business") and our business in Asia Pacific (the "Development Business") are in very different situations. The following table illustrates how the Core Business compares to the Development Business:

Core Business Development Business Q3 2019 Operating profit/loss +$3.3 million -$2.1 million Q3 2019 Operating margin 14% N/A Contribution to Q3 2019 EPS +$0.21 -$0.18 Contribution to twelve months EPS +$1.12 -$0.59

Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $8.5 million. In constant currencies, revenue increased 6% year-over-year. Operating profit for the third quarter was $815,000, or 10% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $940,000, or 11% of revenue in the prior-year period.

North America

North America business segment revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $15.3 million. Operating profit for the third quarter was $2.5 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $1.4 million, or 9% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, we worked with a top management consulting firm in China and developed together a strategy for a significant presence of Travelzoo in social media and mobile channels. The execution began in mid September. During the third quarter, our Asia Pacific segment still saw a decrease in revenue of 16% year-over-year to $1.7 million. We do not see this as a trend. We expect revenue from China to grow in the fourth quarter. The operating loss for the third quarter was $2.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. The reported operating loss was impacted by costs of the strategy consulting project. All costs of the project were expensed.

Members

As of September 30, 2019, Travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 30.3 million. In Asia Pacific, unduplicated number of members was 3.6 million as of September 30, 2019, consistent with September 30, 2018. In Europe, unduplicated number of members was 9.1 million as of September 30, 2019, up 4% from September 30, 2018. In North America, unduplicated number of members was 17.6 million as of September 30, 2019, up 1% from September 30, 2018.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $770,000, compared to a $505,000 income tax expense in the prior-year period. Operating losses from the Development Business were not used to offset operating income from the Core Business.

Asset Management

During the third quarter of 2019, Travelzoo generated $326,000 of cash in operating activities. Accounts receivable decreased by $2.7 million to $12.3 million, and accounts payable decreased by $1.2 million to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Cash used in investing activities was $149,000. Cash used in financing activities was $2.3 million. Cash was used primarily for the share repurchase program described below. As of September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $11.6 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2019, Travelzoo repurchased 186,369 shares of its common stock. In May 2019, Travelzoo's board of directors had authorized the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. 563,631 shares of common stock remain to be repurchased.

Conference Call

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “predict”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 25,505 $ 25,301 $ 84,514 $ 84,260 Cost of revenues 2,980 2,987 8,683 9,388 Gross profit 22,525 22,314 75,831 74,872 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,233 13,375 45,196 44,545 Product development 1,478 2,297 4,980 7,194 General and administrative 5,600 5,928 17,046 17,684 Total operating expenses 21,311 21,600 67,222 69,423 Income from operations



1,214 714 8,609 5,449 Other income (loss), net (138 ) (91 ) (380 ) 100 Income before income taxes 1,076 623 8,229 5,549 Income tax expense 770 505 3,475 2,452 Net income $ 306 $ 118 $ 4,754 $ 3,097 Basic income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.40 $ 0.25 Diluted income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.01 0.39 0.25 Weighted average shares: Basic 11,767 12,314 11,894 12,412 Diluted 11,956 12,663 12,152 12,630



Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,605 $ 18,017 Accounts receivable, net 12,317 12,646 Income taxes receivable 930 389 Deposits 141 167 Prepaid expenses and other 1,965 1,947 Total current assets 26,958 33,166 Deposits and other 669 685 Deferred tax assets 1,347 1,645 Restricted cash 1,308 1,444 Investment in WeekenGO 2,635 2,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,523 — Property and equipment, net 3,142 3,790 Total assets $ 53,582 $ 43,424 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,007 $ 17,129 Accrued expenses and other 6,866 7,853 Deferred revenue 1,119 1,339 Operating lease liabilities 7,028 — Income tax payable 446 489 Total current liabilities 28,466 26,810 Long-term tax liabilities 343 418 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,291 — Other long-term liabilities 84 2,137 Total liabilities 41,184 29,365 Common stock 117 120 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,450 ) (4,214 ) Retained earnings 16,731 18,153 Total stockholders’ equity 12,398 14,059 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 53,582 $ 43,424



Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months Nine months ended ended ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 306 $ 118 $ 4,754 $ 3,097 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 336 563 999 1,390 Stock-based compensation 393 241 875 763 Gain from sale of property and equipment — (143 ) — (143 ) Deferred income tax 86 53 431 (96 ) Loss on equity investment in WeekenGO 214 85 611 85 Net foreign currency effects 85 59 59 (77 ) Other 106 120 132 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,652 (189 ) (127 ) (1,086 ) Income tax receivable (112 ) (73 ) (540 ) (350 ) Prepaid expenses and other (242 ) 2 (3 ) 420 Accounts payable (1,183 ) (400 ) (3,971 ) (3,600 ) Accrued expenses and other (1,733 ) (973 ) (442 ) (248 ) Income tax payable 60 (234 ) (36 ) (65 ) Other liabilities (642 ) 27 (816 ) (131 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 326 (744 ) 1,926 36 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 150 — 150 Investment in WeekenGO — — (673 ) (3,083 ) Purchases of property and equipment (149 ) (159 ) (350 ) (666 ) Net cash used in investing activities (149 ) (9 ) (1,023 ) (3,599 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (2,308 ) (2,873 ) (8,768 ) (2,873 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of taxes paid for

net share settlement of equity awards — — 1,712 — Net cash used in financing activities (2,308 ) (2,873 ) (7,056 ) (2,873 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (400 ) (9 ) (395 ) (333 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,531 ) (3,635 ) (6,548 ) (6,769 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 15,444 20,867 19,461 24,001 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,913 $ 17,232 $ 12,913 $ 17,232 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 917 $ 767 $ 3,776 $ 2,963





Travelzoo

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 1,630 $ 9,432 $ 14,443 $ 25,505 Intersegment revenue 43 (938 ) 895 — Total net revenues 1,673 8,494 15,338 25,505 Operating income (loss) $ (2,051 ) $ 815 $ 2,450 $ 1,214 Three months ended September 30, 2018 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 1,977 $ 8,396 $ 14,928 $ 25,301 Intersegment revenue 10 (18 ) 8 — Total net revenues 1,987 8,378 14,936 25,301 Operating income (loss) $ (1,600 ) $ 940 $ 1,374 $ 714





Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 4,822 $ 29,619 $ 50,073 $ 84,514 Intersegment revenue 96 (1,870 ) 1,774 — Total net revenues 4,918 27,749 51,847 84,514 Operating income (loss) $ (5,469 ) $ 3,536 $ 10,542 $ 8,609 Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 6,092 $ 27,255 $ 50,913 $ 84,260 Intersegment revenue (19 ) (97 ) 116 — Total net revenues 6,073 27,158 51,029 84,260 Operating income (loss) $ (4,812 ) $ 3,347 $ 6,914 $ 5,449





Investor Relations:

Lijun Qi

ir@travelzoo.com



