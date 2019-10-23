JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces "JAPAN CUTS HOLLYWOOD" Film Festival In November

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and Japan America Society of Southern California (JASSC) are proud to announce “JAPAN CUTS HOLLYWOOD,” a three-day festival celebrating contemporary Japanese cinema, November 1-3, 2019. The festival brings a program of films, talks, and special guests to the heart of Hollywood with events taking place at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres and JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles (both located at Hollywood & Highland).



On November 1, the festival celebrates its opening night with a red-carpet event and screening of the comedy hit “Bento Harassment” in its West Coast premiere, followed by a Q&A with director Renpei Tsukamoto and star Ryoko Shinohara. The evening will be hosted by TV anchor David Ono and actor Aaron Takahashi, and features guests such as Consul General Akira Muto, film festival ambassador SHIHO, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles President Yuko Kaifu, JASSC Chairman / Japan Cuts Hollywood Executive Producer Douglas Montgomery.

The following two days will see the international premieres of “The Bucket List” (a remake of the heartwarming adventure from Rob Reiner with Academy Award winners Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman), and “A Stranger in Shanghai,” followed by a Q&A with director Taku Kato and executive producer Natsuko Katsuta (presented by NHK-WORLD Japan). Additionally, the festival will host several U.S. premieres, including the father-son comedy “Brave Father Online,” Osamu Dazai’s “No Longer Human,” family crime drama “His Bad Blood,” and love letter to the early days of Japanese cinema, “Talking the Pictures.” The thrillers “It Comes” and “melancholic” will also make their West Coast premieres. “37 Seconds,” by award-winning writer, producer and director HIKARI, will be screened on Saturday.

Special guest events include the high-profile anthology film “Ten Years Japan,” which imagines the challenges Japanese society will face in the coming decades, to be followed by a panel discussion featuring three of its acclaimed female directors (Megumi Tsuno, Akiyo Fujimura, and Chie Hayakawa). Another film tackling urgent social issues is “Defending Japan,” a documentary about Japan’s Self-Defense Force, which will include a Q&A with military expert Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez. On Saturday, two talks for industry professionals and aspiring talent alike will delve into the changing landscape of entertainment in both Japan and Hollywood: a panel featuring entrepreneur Patrick Lee (co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes), followed by “Celebrating Diversity, Japanese Talent in Hollywood,” a discussion with casting directors Debra Zane and Dylan Jury. To round out the weekend, audiences can also discover emerging film creativity in two showcases that present an eclectic array of animation and shorts (“Short Film Collections” and “complex x COMPLEX”).

Through this festival, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles continues its initiative to showcase Japanese culture through the universal language of film. “We are proud to join efforts with Japan America Society of Southern California to introduce this dynamic event in Hollywood and showcase a great selection of Japanese films, which constitutes an important part of our culture," says Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

JAPAN CUTS Hollywood is organized in cooperation with JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Film, presented by Japan Society, New York.

For full program details, please see: www.japancutshollywood.com

For press accreditation, please see: www.japancutshollywood.com/press

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. The 2nd floor features a gallery space and the 5th floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

ABOUT JAPAN AMERICA SOCIETY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The JASSC was founded in 1909 as a membership organization to build meaningful relationships between Japanese and Americans. It is the West Coast’s premier educational and public affairs forum dedicated to the U.S.–Japan relationship by offering unique opportunities to become involved in the business and cultural relationship between the two countries. JASSC’s active calendar includes luncheon programs, business networking mixers, and events highlighting art, music, film, performing arts and other special activities. Annual events include an Anniversary Dinner & Gala, Women’s Leadership Counts Conference, Japan Currents business seminar, Japan America Golf Classic, and much more. JASSC is a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable and educational organization and it is supported by 130 Japanese and American corporate members and more than 2,000 individual members.

Website: www.jas-socal.org

Media Contact

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Yumi Montgomery | yumimontgomery@hotmail.com



