Knight Therapeutics and SIFI S.p.A. Announce Approval of NETILDEX™ in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, and SIFI S.p.A. (“SIFI”), a prominent Italian Eye Care company, today announced that Health Canada has approved NETILDEX® for the treatment of inflammatory ocular conditions of the anterior segment of the eye following cataract surgery where adjunct topical therapy to reduce the risk of bacterial infection is appropriate. Knight and SIFI entered into an exclusive Canadian agreement NETILDEX® in August 2016.



“We are excited about the approval of NETILDEX® in Canada, providing patients with a new antibiotic with a well-established corticosteroid” said Jonathan Ross Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Knight.

“We are thrilled with the Canadian approval for NETILDEX®,” said Mr. Fabrizio Chines, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SIFI. “This approval will broaden the global availability of NETILDEX®, providing access to Canadian patients and physicians to our differentiated product.”

About NETILDEX®



NETILDEX® is a fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammation of the anterior segment of the eye, in presence or at risk of bacterial infection. NETILDEX® has been successfully launched in Italy, Romania, Turkey, Mexico and Lebanon. Filing for regulatory approval in additional countries is ongoing. NETILDEX® is the first fixed combination product line available in single and multi-dose solution or single-dose hydrogel formulation. NETILDEX® has been tested in over 600 patients in multiple Phase III studies and has been shown to be safe and effective in each clinical study.



About Knight Therapeutics Inc.



Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

About SIFI S.p.A.



SIFI is the leading Italian ophthalmic company, focused on eye care since 1935. SIFI designs, manufactures and markets innovative pharmaceuticals, medical devices and nutraceuticals. Headquartered in Catania, Sicily, SIFI operates directly in Italy, Romania, Mexico, Spain and France with a staff of about 400 people worldwide. Since June 2015, SIFI is backed by 21 Investimenti, a private equity firm founded by Alessandro Benetton, which supports the company’s international expansion and portfolio development strategy.

Forward-Looking Statement



This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.





For further information, please contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

President and Chief Financial Officer

T: 514-678-8930

F: 514-481-4116

info@gudknight.com

www.gud-knight.com

Press & Communication SIFI

press@sifigroup.com +393336999669 / Ada Puglisi 0039 095 7922145



