Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Promotional Products sales up 38 percent



Remote Staffing Solutions segment sales up 17 percent

Consolidated Net Sales decreased 7 percent

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its third quarter operating results for 2019.

The Company announced that for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net sales decreased 7.0 percent to $89.5 million, compared to third quarter 2018 net sales of $95.9 million. Pretax Income was $4.6 million compared to $7.3 million in 2018. Net income was $3.9 million or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $0.39 per diluted share in 2018.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer commented “We are very pleased with the performance at BAMKO and The Office Gurus whose businesses continued to grow significantly in very competitive environments. Uniform segment sales were down between comparable periods, largely the result of initiatives taken by the company to reduce merchandise levels, resulting in fewer receipts, and lower revenues based upon current revenue recognition standards. Also during the quarter we experienced sales disruption at CID caused by a warehouse system implementation. On an overall basis, we made good progress and remain on schedule on our ERP integration initiatives intended to align infrastructure, support enterprise growth and value creation for all stakeholders” concluded Mr. Benstock.

CONFERENCE CALL

Superior Group of Companies will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company’s website at www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com .

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658. Please reference conference number 10135411 for all replay access.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ™ and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ® and Public Identity ® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:

Michael Attinella

Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

(727) 803-7170

OR

Hala Elsherbini

Halliburton Investor Relations

(972) 458-8000

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) 2019 2018 Net sales $ 89,466 $ 95,870 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 58,015 62,070 Selling and administrative expenses 25,260 25,482 Other periodic pension costs 476 96 Interest expense 1,085 940 84,836 88,588 Income before taxes on income 4,630 7,282 Income tax expense 709 1,160 Net income $ 3,921 $ 6,122 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.39 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period Basic 14,947,552 15,010,660 Diluted 15,266,850 15,499,894 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) 2019 2018 Net sales $ 268,288 $ 251,349 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 174,226 163,396 Selling and administrative expenses 78,008 69,991 Other periodic pension costs 1,282 289 Interest expense 3,514 1,974 257,030 235,650 Income before taxes on income 11,258 15,699 Income tax expense 2,180 3,310 Net income $ 9,078 $ 12,389 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.80 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period Basic 14,942,565 14,929,513 Diluted 15,272,287 15,505,642 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.29





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,452 $ 5,362 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,259 and $2,042, respectively 75,597 64,017 Accounts receivable - other 1,262 1,744 Inventories 66,076 67,301 Contract assets 38,030 49,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,481 9,552 Total current assets 202,898 197,212 Property, plant and equipment, net 31,725 28,769 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,576 - Intangible assets, net 63,491 66,312 Goodwill 36,252 33,961 Other assets 10,443 8,832 Total assets $ 349,385 $ 335,086 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,768 $ 24,685 Other current liabilities 16,110 14,767 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 6,000 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,374 941 Total current liabilities 63,538 46,393 Long-term debt 103,812 111,522 Long-term pension liability 8,422 8,705 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 3,753 5,422 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,590 - Deferred tax liability 6,620 8,475 Other long-term liabilities 4,230 3,648 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and

outstanding 15,240,317 and 15,202,387 shares, respectively. 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 57,077 55,859 Retained earnings 106,426 103,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (6,475 ) (7,673 ) Cash flow hedges 97 113 Foreign currency translation adjustment (720 ) (425 ) Total shareholders’ equity 156,420 150,921 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 349,385 $ 335,086





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 9,078 $ 12,389 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,339 5,745 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 719 409 Share-based compensation expense 997 1,867 Deferred income tax benefit (2,136 ) (278 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (5 ) - Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (272 ) (1,212 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of business: Accounts receivable - trade (12,251 ) (5,542 ) Accounts receivable - other 481 (401 ) Contract assets 11,206 (3,779 ) Inventories (595 ) 5,742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,051 ) (226 ) Other assets (2,233 ) (2,343 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 5,523 (1,077 ) Long-term pension liability 1,292 292 Other long-term liabilities 750 (283 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,842 11,303 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (6,424 ) (3,881 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 5 - Acquisition of businesses, net of acquired cash - (85,597 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,419 ) (89,478 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 125,121 170,713 Repayment of debt (123,600 ) (91,423 ) Payment of cash dividends (4,533 ) (4,335 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liability (961 ) (3,032 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 283 432 Tax benefit from vesting of acquisition-related restricted stock 30 445 Tax withholding on exercise of stock rights - (17 ) Common stock reacquired and retired (1,243 ) (268 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,903 ) 72,515 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash (430 ) (174 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 90 (5,834 ) Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year 5,362 8,130 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 5,452 $ 2,296



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.