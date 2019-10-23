FRP Tanks 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the FRP tank market is hindered by its inefficiency to withstand high temperatures. However, advanced technologies have made it possible to raise the temperature withstand capability to some extent. Investment in research and development (R&D) to develop high-quality FRP tanks have made it possible to expand its field of use. Chemical plants are increasingly choosing FRP tanks over others due to the various opportunities it offers.

FRP tanks are also known as fiberglass reinforced plastics is a material used for manufacturing vessels and tanks in chemical plants. Its corrosion-resistant nature has been proved beneficial for many chemical plant usages. However, a second liner can be used as well. Various thermoplastic liners can be used based on the chemical corrosion requirements, and as advised by the responsible engineer. Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and many other components can be used as the thermoplastic medium. FRP tanks and vessels are widely used in fertilizer, metal extraction process, refining, electroplating, food processing, water treatment plants, and many other sectors.

Fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) tanks come in different shapes and sizes based on the requirement. The global market for FRP tank is growing due to its wide range of applications. It can be designed based on the need. The nature of chemical usage determines the type of glass or thermoplastics to be used to produce the FRP tanks. These tanks are strong, durable and capable of withstanding high pressure. FRP tanks are also safe to use in food, beverage, and drinking water processing industry.

Market Key Players:

Augusta Fiberglass

Design Tanks

Belco

Belding Tank

Palmer of Texas

FRP Manufacturing

Edwards Fiberglass

Innovative Tech Trics Equipments

Ronak Industries

Fiberglass Tank & Pipe Institute

Edwards FRP Tank & Repair

BSF FRP INDUSTRIES

Ventura Fibre

Arvind Anticor Limited

ZCL Composites

Containment Solutions

Hengrun Group

Segments:

The global FRP tank market is flourishing. Increased use in various chemical industries has made it popular among the users. A detailed study is required to understand the growth opportunities it provides and threats, that may hamper the growth. The market is segmented based on the type and application of FRP tanks. The reaction FRP tanks and the agitation FRP tanks cover the type segment, whereas application segment covers different industries such as Chemical industry, food industry, petroleum industry, and many others. All these industries are widely benefitted from the usage of FRP tanks. It has increased the efficiency and flexibility of various industries.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for fiberglass reinforced glass tank or FRP tank is increasing and advancement in modern technology has made it possible to expand its usage in different industries. The rise in global usage has expanded the market for FRP tanks. The market can be segmented into five regions, namely North America, South America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). North American market is witnessing a surge due to the advancement in technology and industrial facility. European market is also witnessing a similar growth pattern. The Middle East and African markets are growing due to the increasing number of petroleum and chemical & natural gas plants. Asia Pacific region is also growing due to the growth in industrial sector.

Industry News:

Due to the growing application of FRP tanks in different industries companies are now keen to develop the product to add value to their portfolios. Merger, acquisition, and collaboration among different companies are also strengthening the companies business outlook.



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

