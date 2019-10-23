New speaker Joël Meggelaars joins SMi’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019 in Amsterdam

F-030 Benelux 2019

New speaker announced for the 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, taking place in less than four weeks.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upcoming 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum , taking place on 20th and 21st November in Amsterdam is only 4 weeks away. The forum will discuss specific case studies and highlight the challenges of coordinating and operating an infrastructure project in the region from the perspective of all involved – constructers, banks, financiers, lawyers, regulators and consultants. The forum will provide insight into the new technologies and financing options available to get the best out of each project. Along with that, the event will have a specific focus on offshore wind and how this can be integrated with offshore solar and energy storage. There will be professionals in the PPP, project financing and infrastructure sectors who will discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.Places are becoming increasingly limited as the forum draws closer, interested parties are urged to register to secure their place at www.beneluxconf.com/EINpr5 This year the forum will bring together experts from:Rebel Group, Macquarie Capital, NN Investment Partners, Port of Amsterdam, Perpetuum Energy Partners, Rebel Finance & Transactions BV, Simmons & Simmons, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, DG ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL AFFAIRS, SMBC Europe Limited Amsterdam Branch, Allianz Global Investors, NORD/LB, Port of Rotterdam, Stichting Platform Geothermie, ABN AMRO Bank N.V, PMV NV, BESIX Group, Green Giraffe, Ministry of Finance - Netherlands, DNV GL, Orsted, Capital Dynamics Ltd, Van Oord Finance BV and many more.Key topics of discussion includes • Investment Opportunities in the Benelux Region• Solutions to Ensure Successful Offshore Wind Projects• Infrastructure Project risk Management and Mitigation• Developments and Investments Opportunities in Port Infrastructure• Emerging Technology - Green Hydrogen• New Developments in Digital Infrastructure• Emerging Markets - GeothermalIn addition to that, SMi are pleased to announce a new speaker and session, Joël Meggelaars, Senior Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Manager, Ørsted, based in the Netherlands. In his role he’s actively engaging policy makers to ensure the future regulatory framework which allows Ørsted to grow its business in the Dutch market. Previously, Joël worked for five years at WindEurope, a trade association based in Brussels. As the Head of Advocacy & Messaging he coordinated WindEurope's lobbying and press activities in Brussels and EU Member States. He also represented the European wind industry at the UN Climate talks. Joël started his career as a policy advisor on industry, energy and R&D in the European Parliament. He holds a master’s in international and European Law.Joël’s presentation will be on ‘Offshore wind in NL: challenges and opportunities from a regulatory perspective’ covering:• What does the NL Climate Agreement offer to the offshore wind sector?• Revision of the offshore wind act: what will change for investors?• A North Sea Agreement – implications on individual projects and future build-out of offshore wind• Looking beyond the 2030 offshore wind roadmapThe event brochure with the full agenda is available to download online at www.beneluxconf.com/EINpr5 Proudly Sponsored by: Capital DynamicsFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukBenelux Infrastructure Forum20th – 21st November 2019Leonardo Hotel Amsterdam Rembrandt Park, Amsterdam, Netherlands#SMiBeneluxConf---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



