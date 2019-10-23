Global Agricultural Fertilizing Machinery Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The lack of cheap and effective agriculture workforce is a big driving factor in choosing machines over manual labor. Not to mention, governments across the globe are also encouraging this process and are providing subsidies as well as loans to farmers when purchasing these kind of equipment. The increasing demand for small fertilizer sprayer coupled with the rising production level of food storages is pushing the industry to a positive direction.

It was reported that technological innovation alongside precision farming are some of the key areas that boasts major opportunities in the near future. Apart from a huge scope of development, some of the major limiting factors of the sector are low commodity pricing and expensive machineries, thereby resulting in less affordability of machineries from farmers. These factors can curb down the growth of the market for agricultural fertilizing machinery in the coming years.

The report published on the global agriculture fertilizing machinery market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the agriculture fertilizing machinery market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

The fertilization of machinery is most commonly used in the application of fertilizers across large land holdings as well as in smaller units, wherein accuracy is a highly important need, like for grounds and sports fields. The inclusion of various tractors and combined harvesters in spreaders, farm mechanization, and seed drills machinery has further led to the mechanization of tasks like crop planting and soil fertilization. While tractors and combined harvesters are still a commonplace across the globe, both fertilizing machinery and planting is said to reduce the manual intervention required in the field of agriculture. Aside from improving efficiency, mechanization in planting and fertilization also help increase precision.



Market Key Players:

John Deere

AGCO

Kubota

CNH Industrial

Kuhn Group

Mahindra Tractors

Lanco Equipment

Simonsen Industries

CLAAS

Market Segmentation

The global agriculture fertilizing machinery market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market includes sprayers and spreaders.

By application, the market divides into sports fields and grounds, landscape garden, farm, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global agriculture fertilizing machinery market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Both the North American and European regional markets of fertilizing machinery are the dominant geographical areas and are increasingly using these kinds of machinery. However, the Asia Pacific regional market is slated to experience massive growth in the coming years due to the increasing pace of development herein and the vast number of agriculture land that are cultivated every year. The growth of the region is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using such machineries instead of hiring manual labors. Aside from this, the Middle East & Africa region is also anticipated to gain notable growth but at a nominal pace due to the fluctuating economic state herein and lack of development compared to the other mentioned regions.

