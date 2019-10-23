Global Medical Footwear Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Medical Footwear Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical footwear market has been growing rapidly over the last few years and is expected to do so in the coming years as well. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%. The incremental growth of the global medical footwear market is expected to be USD 66 Million between the forecast period of 2017 and 2022.

The key factor driving the increase in the share of medical footwear market at the global level is the increasing awareness among people related to foot issues. With the lifestyle that people have adopted and hectic work schedules, foot problems like ankle varus, arthritis, bunions etc. are increasing leading to a large number of people using medical footwear. Medical footwear provides better support, improves blood circulation and also results in diminished pain. These benefits have resulted in an increase of sales of medical footwear thereby leading to expansion of the market.

The medical industry has been expanding and providing new and innovative products to the end-users. Medical footwear is one such product that has been made available by the industry and has become increasingly popular among patients. Medical footwear refers to footwear that can be worn by patients who have problems in their legs and feet. This footwear is used by people who have problems with the bones and muscles in their feet and legs. Medical footwear is therapeutic footwear. It helps to reduce several skin problems and prevent problems like ulcers and amputations.



Market Key Players:

Aetrex Worldwide

DJO Global

Drew Shoe

New Balance

OrthoFeet

Market Segmentation

End users of medical footwear include men, women and children. Of these, women are more avid users of medical footwear as they suffer from feet related concerns more. Medical footwear is used for treating skin diseases and also pain related problems of the feet. The footwear used for pain related problems is more in demand in the global market leading to the expansion of the market.

The major trends driving the global medical footwear market include innovations in the footwear designs. The manufacturers of medical footwear include Aetrex Worldwide, New Balance, OrthoFeet, Drew Shoe, DJo Global etc. Most of these key vendors are developing new and improved footwear after research on the same. These vendors are also making sure that better quality and effective medical footwear is provided to end users so that the sales are increased. The key players also yield to the competitive nature of the global market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas including North America and Latin America led the share of the global medical footwear market accounting for almost 41% of the market. The other regions that contribute to the growth of the market are Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East. The Asia Pacific region and Middle East are expected to witness more incremental growth in the coming years. The reason is increasing foot problems and manufacturers coming with new and innovative designs.

Industry News

The global medical footwear market is expected to witness an incremental growth in the coming years. The market is being provided with newer designs and newer types of footwear almost every day leading to an expansion of the market. The increased demand of comfortable medical footwear is also driving the demand of the footwear.

