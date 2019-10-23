Animal Nutrients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

To gauge the demand for animal nutrients, it is imperative to examine the channels of such demand. According to the International Dairy Federation, the consumption of dairy products is expected to increase by 25 percent between 2015 and 2024. Dairy operations, matching their production with unprecedented demand, are increasing amino acid application and through disruption, increasing the growth of the Global Animal Nutrients market. Over the past century, the global population has quadrupled. Increasing disposable income among people has led to changes in dietary patterns such as the consumption of more food and meat.

Rising consumer awareness regarding adequate pet nutrition is giving a fillip to the market. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) states that 68% of U.S. households own a pet. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) announced that the total gross paid premiums reached $1.2 billion in 2017. This shows an upward trend for the Global Animal Nutrients industry.

Animal nutrients such as macronutrients, vitamins, dietary minerals, enzymes, eubiotics, and amino acids are the nutritional requirements of animals, and are crucial for the efficient production, development, and proper bone structures of animals to produce meat and milk. As has been witnessed in the past, amino acids play a pivotal role in the development of livestock. For several biological operations such as protein synthesis, transportation, and other nutrient processing, amino acids are needed. Quality food items dependent on animals such as meat, milk, and eggs are obtained by amino acid supplementation.



Market Segmentation:

Animal nutrient related product types are segmented into amino acids, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, fish oils and nutrition lipids, eubiotics, carotenoids, and others. Also, based on species, the market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, pets, and other species. Based on users, the market can be categorized into veterinarians, animal feed manufacturers, households, farms, and others. Geographically, the Global Animal Nutrients market can be studied through four major regions, North America (The United States & Canada), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea & the Rest of APAC), Europe (The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, & the Rest of Europe), and the Rest of World (Latin America & the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis:

The demand for animal nutrients in Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and is expected to grow by 2027 at a high CAGR. According to the statistics reported by the Government of India, India's total meat production increased to 2.43 million tons between July 2016 and October 2017 compared to 2.24 million tons during the same period in 2015-2016, which amounts to an increase of 8.74%. Rise in livestock population and the surge in the demand for protein-rich meat have impacted the market in India positively.

Industry News:

A large population of dairy animals and cattle in India has fueled the growth of both the animal feed and the chemical markets for animal nutrition. China is one of the largest cattle-producing nations according to OMICS International.

