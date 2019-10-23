AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Such pumps are running on power produced by photovoltaic panels. They can last more than 16 years. As they don’t need petrol or diesel to run, people living in remote areas can enjoy a lot of benefits from such pumps. MNRE- Ministry of New and Renewal Environment is planning to install around 1,000,000 solar pumps by the end of 2021. This will significantly aid in further growth of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market. Though some factors are affecting the market, but it is ready to grow at a decent CAGR.

Speaking about solar water pumps, they can easily supply water to the areas where it is impossible to install power lines. With time, the demand for AC and DC Solar Water Pumps is getting higher. There is a lot of factors that are propelling the need for such pumps as well as the global water pump market. In the year 2017, the total value of the market was USD 822 million. But by the end of 2025, it is expected to reach 1892 Million USD by 2025, at 11% of CAGR.

Growing government subsidies in the process of installing such solar pumps are expected to drive the global market. On the other side, different industries and companies are now giving importance to renewable energy-based products and increasing awareness about reserving depleting fossil fuel. So, this also boosts the growth of the market during the forecasting period. Besides, the massive increase of residential, agricultural, and industrial industry, lower maintenance as well as operational cost, etc are all set to propel the demand for solar water pumps.



Market Key Players:

ADA (China)

Hanergy (China)

Symtech Solar (USA)

Dankoff Solar (USA)

Solar Power & Pump (USA)

MNE (China)

Greenmax Technology (India)

JNTech (China)

JISL (India)

Tata Power Solar (India)

Grundfos (Denmark)

Lorentz (Germany)

Shakti Pumps (India)

CRI Group (India)

Global Market Segmentation of Such Water Pumps

The World AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market is divided on the basis of product type, end-users or applications, and geography. Based on type, this market report shows the production, market share, and CAGR of each product type. They are split into AC surface pumps, DC surface pumps, AC submersible, and DC submersible. The report indicates DC surface pumps are expected to cover maximum market share as drip irrigation activities are rising. On the basis of application, it is segmented into Drinking water, Agriculture, and Others. The drinking water segment will witness maximum revenue as there is a high demand for clean drinking water supply in remote areas.

Geographical Segmentation of the Solar Water Pumps

Geographically, the market research report analyses the key producers and consumers, product capacities, market share, and growth opportunities, etc. Some of the major regions are North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and others. It also includes information about different countries' water pump market. The countries are United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Germany, France, UK, Italy and more. As per the report, Asia Pacific will dominate the World AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market from 2019 to 2025. The reasons are increasing agricultural activities and rising subsidies from government.

Latest Market Updates

In 2018, TUV SUD certified Solar Kits and PV Power Generating Units of Symtech Solar. As per the information, TÜV SÜD’s experts developed a new comprehensive test and certification program under which they certify various power generating units and solar kits, which can be used for solar water pumps. The latest products meet all international standards and safe to use.

