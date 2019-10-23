Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- However, despite being non-alcoholic, the industry is viewed with skeptic's eyes. The carbonated drinks and high sugar content in them have kept customers at bay. On the other hand, most users prefer to have fresh, organic fruit juices rather than chemical compounds. These factors have emerged out as significant threats to the industry. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the non-alcoholic drinks industry may see some significant shifts in the next couple of years.
With the shifting consumer preferences and increasing global awareness about alcoholic drinks, a large number of people have already changed their preferences. This, in turn, has raised the demand for non-alcoholic drinks all across the globe. The industry hit a significant high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow by leap and bound in the next couple of years. There is a range of factors that come into action in the industry, which, in turn, decide the growth prospects of the industry.
When it comes to non-alcoholic drinks, there is a range of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Rising awareness among masses coupled with rapid globalization has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in the past few years. On the other hand, the easy availability of products, along with a robust supply chain in place, helps the industry has seen significant growth in recent years. Further, a wide range of flavors makes sure that the one never runs out of the available options.
Market Key Players:
PepsiCo
Coca-Cola
Nestle
Dr. Pepper Snapple
Kraft Heinz
Reed’s
Appalachian Brewing
Jones Soda
Molson Coors Brewing
Attitude Drink
AG Barr
DyDo Drinco
Britvic
Danone
Livewire Energy
Pepper Snapple
Calcol
Kraft Foods
Suja Life
FreshBev
Pressed Juicery
Suntory Beverage & Food
Unilever
Asahi
Jacobs Douwe Egberts
Kirin
Segmentation
There are a ton of factors based on which the industry can be segmented. Each segmentation plays a crucial role in the growth opportunities and allows one to have a look at the industry from multiple angles. This segmentation ensures that the one has a complete picture of the organization adorned with unbiased opinions. However, some of the crucial factors based on which the non-alcoholic drinks industry can be segmented into are the product type and the distribution channel. Based on the product type, the industry can be segmented into soft drinks, juice, packaged water, dairy products, and tea and coffee. On the other hand, based on the distribution channel, the industry finds its spot in the supermarket, food services & drinking places, vending machines, and retail outlets.
Regional Overview
Non-alcoholic drinks have a global presence. However, North America leads the race, followed by Europe. The rise in disposable income, coupled with the easy availability of products and the love for snacks, has helped the industry proliferate in the region. The Asia Pacific region also shows some significant signs of growth, and the industry is expected to grow further in the area. The vast population has worked out in favor of the companies, and the industry may see some significant shift in the next couple of years.
Industry News
Sensing a market opportunity in India’s non-alcoholic malt drink market, brands like Coca Cola and Heineken have been pushing aggressive measures to acquire the lion share in the industry. Both of the brands already have a global presence and are in a race to replicate the success in the long run.
Table Of Content:
1 Market Overview
2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
