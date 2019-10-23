Global Zinc Mining market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2025 forecasts explored in latest research

“Zinc Mining - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Market Overview

The process by which ores that contain zinc are extracted from the earth and purified to yield the metal zinc is called zinc mining. It is primarily extracted from beneath the Earth’s surface either open-pit mines or other methods. The compound that is extracted from the earth is heated to a high temperature to increase the oxidation process. This ensures that the different compounds found in the ore bond with oxygen to create their respective oxides. These oxides are then reduced to their powder form and are leached with the help of the diluted version of sulfuric acid.

Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosion coating for the different types of metals that include brass, steel, and others. It is an important construction material as well. Precision components that require the use of die casting are made from zinc. The metal brass is a composition of copper and zinc. The metal zinc has high semiconductor properties and provides essential micronutrients to all living organisms that include animals, plants and people. Certain cosmetic and pharmaceutical compounds utilize zinc as well.

The report published on the global zinc mining market is an important document that contains information regarding the zinc mining industry. After an analysis of the historical data available and the prospects of the market, the overall market size of the zinc mining market is presented. The revenue and price analysis of the global zinc mining market have been discussed in detail in the report and the findings are presented. Recent developments and the expansion plans of key manufacturers have been discussed in the report in detail.

Market Segmentation

The global zinc mining market can be divided into different market segments based on the type of product being used and the various applications that the different types of products are used for.

Market split according to type: Depending on the different types of ores that contain zinc and are extracted from the ground they are categorized into:

Developing Mine Sites

Mining and Preparing Zinc Ores

Lead-Zinc Ores Zinc Ores

Zinc-Blende (Sphalerite) Ores

Zincite Ores

Blende (Zinc) Ores

Market split according to application: Depending on the different industries that utilize the product, they can be categorized into:

Mining

Industry

Others

Regional Analysis

The global zinc mining market has been divided into several regions that include India, Japan. Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and North America. The export and import of zinc in these various regions have been discussed in detail. The industrial supply chain of the zinc mining process which starts at the supplier of war materials till the end supplier has been analyzed and discussed in detail. The global zinc mining industry has been discussed in detail from the year 2014 to the year 2019. A forecast for the global market size based on the different market shares and volume is presented in the report from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

Industry News

Vedanta Zinc International, the company that owns the Skorpion Zinc MIne in Namibia has shut the mine down. This is due to the declining production of ore from the mine which has declined over time and is no longer a feasible option to extract the ore and refine it further.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Zinc Mining Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Jinchuan

Teck Resources

Nyrstar

Tevali Mining

Hudbay Minerals

