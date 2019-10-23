Global Diabetes Management Products Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

“Diabetes Management Products - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Market Overview

Diabetes management involves the restoration of carbohydrate in metabolism to a normal state. The different metabolic disorders can lead to an abnormal increase in glucose, a type of sugar in the blood. In diabetes management, patients with an absolute deficiency of insulin require insulin replacement therapy which is given through injections or insulin pump. Diabetes management products deal with the prevention and treatment of many complications that can result from the disease itself and from the treatment methods.

The WHO has reported that there are 422 million adults with diabetes in 2017, and the number is expected to rise to 640 million by 2040. The main aim of the diabetes management products is to return the blood sugar to a safe threshold point and reduce the risk of complications while helping the patient to resume daily functions. The most common form of medication for diabetes is hypoglycemic treatment either oral hypoglycemics or insulin therapy. The increase in the number of diabetes patients has risen the global market for diabetes management products.

The global report on the diabetes management products analyses the emerging key players in the market and the feasibility and ease of availability of medical products for diabetes. The patient education and compliance with the use of diabetes management products is very important in managing the disease. Improper use of medications and insulin can cause harmful effects on the patient hence the key companies are focusing on improving the packaging and other safety measures for the use of such products.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of products used, the market segmentation can be done as Mobile Apps, Device, Data Management Software and Service. With the advancement of technology, the global market for diabetes management products is escalating. The companies are developing online applications and services which are helping the patients in improving the quality of the treatment and prevention of diabetes. And based on the applications of the products used, the market segmentation can be done to include Medical Clinics, Hospitals and such others. The availability and accessibility of the diabetes management products in the hospital and medical clinics or drugstores is a major factor in the improvement of the global market.

Regional Overview

Countries like Japan, China, India and regions like Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America are the places with an increasing number of diabetic patients which in turn has led to the rise in the companies for the diabetes management products. The report shows the increasing statistics of these products in the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The growth opportunities and the creation of the diabetes management products will be increasing the participation of the key players across the globe. The comprehensive analysis of the plans and strategies of the key players are highlighted in the global diabetes management products market report.

Industry News

In a recent technological development, Abbott has partnered with Omada Health to offer its Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system for people with type 2 diabetes. And in another report, with an ongoing war with diabetes across the globe, Singapore has become the first country in the world to ban the ads for unhealthy drinks with high sugar content.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Diabetes Management Products Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Medtronic

B. Braun

Dexcom

Roche Diagnostics

Insulet Corporation

Ascensia Diabetes Care

LifeScan

Tidepool

AgaMatrix

Glooko

DarioHealth

Welldoc

Semma Therapeutics

Omada Health

