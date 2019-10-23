Education PC Market Size, Share, Consumption, Trends & Growth | Industry Forecast – 2025

“Education PC - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Market Synopsis:

In recent years, technology has penetrated the education industry. Evolving techniques of learning have led to an increase in demand for education PCs. This report highlights the growth pattern of the global education PC market and reveals that it is likely to exhibit a healthy growth rate over the next couple of years. The product is assessed to witness accelerated demand growth in the developed and developing regions. The growth of the educational sector is further presumed to boost the expansion of the education PC market in the coming years.

The advancements in technology and its quick adoption in the education sector are anticipated to unleash growth potential for the market players. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced learning systems seems to replace the conventional books and copies. It is poised to catalyze expansion of the education PC market in the nearby future. In addition, the rising demand for online educations is also expected to create demand for the product over the next couple of years. Thus, the future trajectory of the education PC market is presumed to remain lucrative in the years to come.

Increasing availability of internet services, in conjunction with the rising demand for PCs and tablets, has led the development of the education PC market. It is supposed to exhibit the same trend over the next few years. In addition, factors such as increasing urban population, rising standards of living, rising per capita income, etc. are also anticipated to lead the education PC market in the nearby future.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global education PC market has been segmented into desktops, laptops, and tablets.

Based on application, the education PC market has been divided into educational institutes and others.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical evaluation of the global education PC market identifies North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe as the key regions that are further assessed on the basis of key country-level education PC market. Other regions covered in the report are – India, China, and Japan. North America is a major market owing to the early adoption of next-gen technologies. Moreover, some of the global leaders of the education PC market are based out of the region. It is poised to revolutionize the growth pattern of the market in the region. Europe is also presumed to follow the same trend. Technological advancement of the region is set to drive the expansion of the education PC market in the region. China is a major producer of the product. It is likely to earn massive revenue over the next couple of years.

Industry News:

In October 2019, HP has collaborated with Girl Rising on the eve of International Day of the Girl. The partners have launched their debut education program, which will cover 10 million students and teachers in the US, Nigeria, and India.

In June 2019, Microsoft has partnered with a DIY computer kit maker, Kano, for the launch of build-your-own PC.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Education PC Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Dell

HP

Lenovo

Samsung

Acer

Apple

ASUSTek

Elitegroup Computer Systems

HCL

IBM

LG

Microsoft

Sony

Toshiba

