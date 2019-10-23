Bidets Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for Bidet is growing since it is acknowledged as an integral part to provide sanitary hygiene. Many hotels, public toilets, and hospitals are increasingly using different kinds of bidets to encourage maintaining personal hygiene. It is also helpful for women to provide hygiene during their menstruation cycle. Several new-age technologies have been incorporated in bidet manufacturing. In Japan and Korea, electronic bidets were developed along with the drying feature.

Bidet is a sanitary fixture or type of wash basin that is used to clean genitalia, perineum, inner buttocks or anus part of the body. It is originated in France in the 17th Century and since then it is been widely used in several countries. Bidets can be found as separate from the toilet seat and located beside it and the other is incorporated within the toilet seat. The later one can be operated electronically. A bidet shower or faucet is also a common practice. The traditional separate bidet can be used for other purposes as well. Bidets are used to maintain personal hygiene; however, it is not an alternative to toilet paper usage.



The global bidet market is flourishing with different sectors taking initiatives in installing the bidet facility in their toilets. However, the concern about microbial contamination from one user to the next is still doing the rounds. Different disinfecting bathroom sprays are available in the market which can be used to decontaminate the bidet facility. However, advancements in technologies are also enabling bidet manufacturers to address these concerns more effectively.

Segments:

The global market for bidet is flourishing as it is being generally accepted in Hotels, hospitals and several public facilities all over the world. In order to have an insightful study the market is segmented based on its type and applications. Conventional bidet, bidet shower and add on bidet are covered under the bidet type segment. Application is further sub-segmented into household and commercial, for better understanding of the market opportunities. The number of users in both the sector is growing due to the growing awareness to maintain personal hygiene. Bidet shower and add on bidets have enabled the owners to include the features in existing toilet facilities where space is scarce.

Regional Analysis:

The global bidet market is growing, and the market is segmented in different regions for better understanding. Market in Europe is flourishing as several countries are adopting the facility to provide personal hygiene. The Middle East & African countries are increasingly using different types of bidets as personal hygiene maintenance using water is strongly recommended in their culture. Among the APAC (Asia Pacific) countries use of Bidet shower is growing in South and Southeast Asia, whereas, Japan and South Korea are using add on bidets and electronic bidets. North and South American market are also growing as adoption of newer bidet facilities are increasing, keeping personal hygiene maintenance in mind.

Industry News:

Recent studies are showing that the Canadian market for bidets is flourishing and it can be taken as a late influence of the European market.

