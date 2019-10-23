Global High Purity Silica Sand Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Silica sand products are found in different grades. Fine grade of silica sand is also known as flour. The global market for High purity silica sands is growing rapidly. This is widely used in construction, glass manufacturing, gas & oil industry, chemical, and foundry industry. It is used as abrasive cleaner and inert fillers. High purity silica sand is also used in hydraulic fracturing in gas & oil industry. Silica sand is used for concrete and mortar mixing in construction industry.

Silica sand consists of tiny granules of quartz. It also contains small particles of fine rock particles and minerals. These are noncombustible, colorless or white and comes in crystal form. It is abundantly found in nature. Silica sand is produced in several forms including glass, aerogel, crystal, gel and many others. Various products are made up of silica sand by thermal treatment or hydro classification. The global market for high purity silica sand market is growing due to its growing industrial usage.



High purity silica sand has health hazards as well. Inhaling fine quality silica sand can result in several lung diseases, such as silicosis, bronchitis even lung cancer. Various regulatory boards and health institutes are closely monitoring this issue and taking necessary measures to prevent such cases. The global market for high purity silica sand is expanding because of its various applications. Various companies are investing in developing safety measures and schemes which proves to be beneficial for its employees.

Segments:

The global market for silica sand is growing at a high rate. The opportunities are growing. It is essential to understand its various characteristics to take benefit of the growing market. The market is segmented based on its type, which depends on the purity class and its applications. 99.9~99.95% and greater than 99.95% are covered under type segment. Construction, glass manufacturing, gas & oil industry, chemical and foundry industry are covered under the application segment. Technological advancement is helping in expanding the global high purity silica sand market.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for high purity silica sand is growing swiftly. The market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe. North America and European market are emerging as major contributors due to the growing industrial and infrastructural sector. Surging investment in research and development (R&D) is ensuring its growing usage in different industries. Asia Pacific region is also coming up with good growth opportunities due to the increasing investment in different industrial sectors. MEA countries are witnessing a surge in the high purity silica sand application due to its usage as cleaning agents in gas &n oil industries.

