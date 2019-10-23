An Increasing Number of Investors are Trusting Jubilee Ace’s AQUA Crypto Arbitrage System as Confidence

With the proliferation of cryptocurrencies, it is becoming increasingly apparent that more investors are turning to fiat currency alternatives.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the proliferation of cryptocurrencies, it is becoming increasingly apparent that more investors are turning to fiat currency alternatives.This comes after confidence in the conventional financial system is waning amid concerns that global events beyond control of an individual is eroding the value of their hard-earned savings. Recent global events like the Sino-US Trade War and unrests in Hong Kong all but reiterates the dangers of the conventional financial system as consumers fear that any movements in the stock market might wipe out the entire value of their savings.

Additionally, a recent bearish run in the US Stock Market only adds to fears of investors as the situation in the global market looks dull. Many investors have been quick to point their fingers at the Federal Reserve for this recent bearish run as the Federal Reserve decided tocut interest rates. However, it was a sustained period of exuberance in the stock market and a prediction of a recession that led to the recent bearish run and it will take the market some time to work off the excess optimism. Investor sentiment has played a crucial role in this bearish run and this is something that everyday investors do not have control over. This puts investors at a serious disadvantage as movements in the stock market will impact their finances.

According to Jubilee Ace’s Marketing Director, Mr Bobby Low, the increased usage of cryptocurrencies as a means of an alternative to fiat currency is a new trend. Subsequently, an increasing number of investors are now turning to Jubilee Ace where they provide multi-sector global arbitrage opportunities using their holistic arbitrage platform known as AQUA. Jubilee Ace founded in September 2018, is an advanced data analysis company that specialises in arbitrage trading.

Jubilee Ace has multiple real-time proof of concept technologies which provides novice and seasoned traders a fresh perspective and an avant-garde option with an opportunity to take advantage of profitable, low risk investments, across various sectors. This caters exactly to the needs of the masses as a diversified low risk investment option will ensure that the savings of investors are preserved while ensuring some growth in the value of savings.



