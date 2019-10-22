Halloween Howl’s Haunted House to Take Place at Mark Youssef’s Property

Florida real estate developer, Mark Youssef, helps the city of Zephyrhills plan for their big evening.

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA, USA , October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to Mark Youssef, the city of Zephyrhills will once again have a place to hold their annual Halloween Howl event. Preparations are already in place to turn a unit in Mark Youssef’s building into a spooky haunted house. Aghapy Properties LLC, owned and founded by Mark Youssef, offers the perfect space and location for the haunted house. Anyone who dares to enter is welcome at this event!The much anticipated evening will take place on October 26, 2019, in Historic Downtown Zephyrhills. Halloween Howl offers 5 hours of fun and fright from 4 PM to 9 PM. People from near and far attend to participate in a scary Haunted House, Hay Ride, Costume Parade, Kids Zone, and safe Trick-or-Treating!Hayrides will continue into the night after dark for those who are on the adventurous side. Additionally, carnival games and bounce houses will provide family-friendly entertainment. The event is designed to offer something fun for everyone while building excitement for the holiday season.Guests can also expect Halloween Howl to have 100 or more vendors. Guests are encouraged to stop by each booth to collect goodies, treats, and giveaways while learning more about local businesses in Zephyrhills. The event is said to have a positive impact on the Historic Zephyrhills commercial district, which is the center of community activities and pride. All money raised through sponsorships and private donations will go back into planning more activities for the community. Three sponsorship opportunities are offered this year at three separate price points, depending on the budget and goal of the vendors.“I am so excited to participate in this event for the first time,” said Mark Youssef. “I invite all people and families to come have a great night. There will be rides for the kids, parades, music, and much more!”Halloween Howl is more than just a festival. It provides an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the beginning of a beautiful season. Children, families, and friends alike are sure to make memories that will last for years to come.About Mark Youssef:Mark Youssef is a Florida resident living on the east coast in Vero Beach. His company, Aghapy Properties LLC, owns several residential and commercial rental properties across the state of Florida. As a Florida resident, Mark Youssef is proud to contribute to the revitalization of downtown Zephyrhills through real estate development.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.