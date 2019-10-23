Whimzy Tees Releases New Fairy Land Collection

Dragon Fairy Bluebell Fairy Garden Party Rashguard Forrester Sweatshirt Logo

WhimzyTees asks us to embrace the magic and play along with the sprites and fairies as we journey to new worlds in this latest collection of coordinates.

This was a fun line to create. I drew inspiration from classically illustrated fairies, enchanted kingdoms, and the mysterious natural world and then combined them with lively prints and colors.” — Anita Davenport

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Description: Inspired by fairy art and illustrations, Whimzy Tees is releasing a new line of clothing: the Fairy Land collection. The line will include unisex styles created with cozy, stretchable fabrics.Keywords: Fairy Land Collection, Whimzy Tees, Fairy Land TeesGauzy wings and fluttering things abound in the ethereal new clothing line from Whimzy Tees. This delightful collection draws inspiration from classically illustrated fairies , enchanted kingdoms, and the mysterious natural world. The fashion line revolves around fairy lands but also features some distinctive design features like vibrant patterns, soothing colors, and ultra-comfortable design styles. There are styles and sizes included in the line for both women and men. If you're ready to add some enchantment to your wardrobe, check out the Fairy Land collection from Whimzy Tees.Fairy Realm InspirationWhimzy Tees's Fairy Land collection is inspired by vintage fairy art, gardens, and enchanted imagery. You'll find fairies of the woodland, fairies of the meadow, and fairies that could very well be taking up residence in your backyard flower garden . The collection's fairy folk are inspired by vintage fairy art created by renowned artists such as Ida Rentoul Outhwaite. The artwork is beautifully rendered in thread and fabric.Enchanting PatternsMany of the Fairy Land collection's garments boast charming patterns that exquisitely complement the focal point fairies. Sumptuous garden prints that bloom with floral flair are offset by bold polka-dot prints, retro paisleys, and perky stripes. The patterns frequently contrast to create genuinely eye-catching results. The patterns add a whimsical note to each creation and underscore their distinctive appeal.Garden-Inspired ColorsAs you browse the new Fairy Land collection from Whimzy Tees, you'll likely witness the lovely hues that draw inspiration from garden colors. Pale lavender, bright pink, twilight blue, and mossy green are just a few of the colors on display in the line. Both pale and bright colors add a welcome color contrast to each piece.Enchantment You Can FeelThis new line from Whimzy Tees features soft, airy, and stretchable fabrics that support day-long comfort. Fabrics like cotton, elastane, and polyester complement the cozy appeal of each garment featured in the line. Not only are the fabrics soft to the touch, but they're durable enough to withstand wash after wash.Diverse OptionsNot feeling like a tee? Try a sweatshirt! The Whimzy Tees Fairy Land line features various styles that include leggings, sweatshirts, tees, and more. When perusing the collection, be sure you check out the Twilight Fairy T-Shirt Dress, the Garden Party Rashguard, the Forrester Sweatshirt, and the Twilight Fairy Mini Skirt. Each style comes in multiple sizes. In addition, the Fairy Land collection also features coordinating shoes, allowing you to complete your fairy-inspired look.Strewn with flowery images and paper-thin wings, this lovely collection is available now at Whimzy Tees. Peruse the online collection to find your favorites. Whimzy Tees accepts both Amazon Pay and PayPal for your convenience.

Fairy Land Collection



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.