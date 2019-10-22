Fun Kids Creative Writing Contest Launches to Reward Dining and Juicing in LA

Have Fun for Good We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Rewarding LA Kids Families & Professionals Fun for Good

Recruiting for Good a staffing agency is inspiring kids to participate; and use their creative talent to win fun food rewards and share with favorite parent.

Join Orale Pues Today, Inspire Your Kids to Participate and Win Fun Food Rewards Too” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring ' Orale Pues Today ' an ingenious way to inspire kids' creative expression and reward fun for good According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Now kids can use their creative talent to win fun food rewards , and invite their favorite parent for lunch too. Come to our next social party, where kids celebrate and showcase their creative talent, and taste L.A.'s Best Food."How Kids Participate in Orale Pues TodayMust live in Southern California.1. Every month a subject matter will be chosen.2. Kids can attend one of our fun monthly social parties (with parents, and submit in person); or submit at participating juice bars, restaurants, and schools (only hand written submissions accepted).3. Group of moms, will select a winner; and R4G will reward a gift card to L.A.'s Best Juice Bar or Restaurant.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making a difference fun and rewarding for kids, families, and professionals in LA. 'Orale Pues' in Spanish...means Alright, Then...join today to have fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



