Fun Kids Creative Writing Contest Launches to Reward Dining and Juicing in LA
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good a staffing agency is inspiring kids to participate; and use their creative talent to win fun food rewards and share with favorite parent.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Now kids can use their creative talent to win fun food rewards, and invite their favorite parent for lunch too. Come to our next social party, where kids celebrate and showcase their creative talent, and taste L.A.'s Best Food."
How Kids Participate in Orale Pues Today
Must live in Southern California.
1. Every month a subject matter will be chosen.
2. Kids can attend one of our fun monthly social parties (with parents, and submit in person); or submit at participating juice bars, restaurants, and schools (only hand written submissions accepted).
3. Group of moms, will select a winner; and R4G will reward a gift card to L.A.'s Best Juice Bar or Restaurant.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making a difference fun and rewarding for kids, families, and professionals in LA. 'Orale Pues' in Spanish...means Alright, Then...join today to have fun for good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com
