Greek Yogurt in Europe - Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2021

Europe dominates the global yogurt market as the consumers in the region are becoming increasingly aware of their health and the nutritional value of the food they eat. Yogurt has become an important part of many dietary plans as people have become more aware of its nutritional facts. Yogurt contains pro-biotic bacteria, which help in improving the digestive system and the immunity of human beings. Yogurt is rich in protein, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. Yogurt is suitable for children and elderly people who cannot produce lactase, the enzyme required to digest lactose.

The analysts forecast the Greek Yogurt Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Greek Yogurt Market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers both Greek and Greek-style yogurt.

Key Players

• FAGE

• Danone

• General Mills

• Müller UK & Ireland

The report on the global Greek Yogurt in Europe market lays focus on its valuation and volume at a globular, regional, and organizational level. The report presents a comprehensive outlook of the market size and its future prospect. The report precisely notes down the various factors influencing the market and the market segments in a branched down manner. The market study is done in a manner to aid users and clients to make insightful and effective decision. All the statistics, facts, and analysis of the global Greek Yogurt in Europe market are added in the report in a clear-cut format in graphs and charts for the convenience of the user.

The report includes key details about the global Greek Yogurt in Europe market. It includes important information like the product supply and demand, the economic strategies and present scenario, future estimates, growth factors, applications, and others in a positive and unbiased manner. At the company level, we have made sure to focus on the production capability, revenue, valuation, and market share of each of the manufacturers or players profiled in the report.

Market challenge

• Negative environmental impact of the Greek yogurt manufacturing process

Market trend

• Increasing usage of super fruits in Greek yogurt

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

