Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Tennessee Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Dedicated Lawyers-Better Compensation Results

"Our number one priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best financial compensation and we are certain the law firm of Karst von Oiste will deliver" — Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , USA, November 22, 2019

"Our number one priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation and we are certain that Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will deliver-as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Trust us----talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will be much more helpful to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee than a 'free' generic book, kit, or package about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Frequently Navy Veterans with mesothelioma had extreme exposure to asbestos at a US Navy Shipyard. The incredibly skilled lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are very knowledgeable about US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos at a shipyard. Navy Veterans were frequently forced to stay on their ship 24 hours per day 7 days per week when their ship or submarine was at a shipyard and their exposure to asbestos could have been extreme. These types of mesothelioma compensation claims could result in million-dollar compensation settlements they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

https://Tennessee.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Most US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos at a shipyard were probably exposed at one of the following US Navy Shipyards:

* Norfolk Naval Shipyard https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Norfolk/

* Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington) https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PSNS-IMF/

* Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Maine https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Portsmouth/

* New London, Connecticut Submarine Base: https://www.navymwrnewlondon.com/

* Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PHNS-IMF/

* Brooklyn Navy Shipyard-Brooklyn, New York-Closed 1966

* Boston Navy Yard-Boston, Massachusetts-Closed 1974

* Philadelphia Naval Shipyard-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-Closed 1995

* Long Beach Naval Shipyard-Long Beach, California-Closed 1997

* Hunters Point Naval Shipyard-San Francisco, California-Closed 1974

The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their free services are available statewide in every community in Tennessee, including Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Clarksville.

The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center is also very focused on making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma has access to the best treatment option facilities in their state. For the best possible treatment options for mesothelioma in Tennessee, the Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims, or their family to consider:

* The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville: https://www.vicc.org/dd/dz/results.php?name=malignant-mesothelioma

* Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis: https://www.baptistonline.org/memphis/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Tennessee. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



