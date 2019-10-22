Metal Rope Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Metal Rope Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” reports to its database.

Metal ropes or wire ropes are a kind of composite rope where several strands of metal wires are bound in a helically twisted manner in a pattern known as “laid rope”. The ropes with larger diameters are in turn made up of multiple strands of wire ropes and are referred to as “cable laid”. The term metal ropes is mostly used to refer to those with a diameter larger than a centimeter, while the smaller ones are called cables or cords in a strict product-specific sense. This class of ropes has evolved from the wrought-iron chains.

The reliability and strength of these metal ropes over chains have made them a preferred industrial choice. While each of the chain links has to be checked to ensure safety, the damage to single strands in these ropes has less critical impacts. The wear and tear due to the friction between the strands is a long term concern though. Metal ropes are used in all industries that require hoisting of loads and for mechanical support. The smaller and flexible variants are even used to transmit force in mechanisms.

With the rise in industrialization and the end-user industries, the market for these ropes holds potential. The report on the global metal rope market gives insights into the market functioning and dynamics. Market research covers the global market size in terms of value, capacity, production, and consumption. The market data from the years 2014 to 2018 have been considered for the analysis and using 2019 as the base year, the market forecast has been prepared up to the year 2025. The competitive landscape has also been covered with SWOT analysis on the global key manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation analysis has been done in the report to identify the high growth sectors and market opportunities for the stakeholders. The strategic analysis of each of the submarkets and individual growth trends are also given. The breakdown data by product type is divided into Insulated Metal Rope and Non-Insulated Metal Rope segments. The insulated variants have synthetic, PVC, or rubber non-conducting coating to prevent electrical contact. The market segments under application would include the Construction Industry, Lifting Equipment Manufacturing Industry, Power Industry, Oil Industry, and Aerospace Industry applications. The product offerings by the manufacturers in each of these segments have been included in the data pool.

Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the competitive developments such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions in the regional markets based on the geographical segmentation. The growth strategies of each of the key players have been comprehensively analyzed. The main regions in this segment are North and South America (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, and South Africa). For the market data and information by region, company, and segments, 2018 has been taken as the base year. The prior year data has been considered in the case of unavailability of the base year data information.

Industry News

Denver Wire Rope & Supply, a supplier that has been servicing and a variety of industries since 1983, has been purchased by Mazzella Lifting Technologies. The company had been a major supplier of rigging products, lifting devices, crane and hoist service, and is also a certified inspection and training. The company will now operate as Mazzella/Denver Wire Rope and help Mazzella strengthen its footprint in the region west of the Mississippi River.

